March 7, 2017 4:16 PM

Wednesday’s college basketball game to watch: Charlotte vs. Ala.-Birmingham

CHARLOTTE (13-16) vs. ALA. BIRMINGHAM (16-15)

Legacy Arena, Birmingham, Ala., 6:30 p.m.

This first-round Conference USA tournament game matches teams that met Feb. 9 at Ala.-Birmingham, with the host Blazers winning 82-69. Charlotte’s Jon Davis scored a game-high 24 points, but the Blazers outrebounded the 49ers 48-26. William Lee, who had 12 rebounds, provides a big test for Charlotte.

The winner between the seventh-seeded Blazers and No. 10 Charlotte will face second-seed Louisiana Tech on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Steve Lyttle

