Queens vs. Wingate: SAC men’s rivalry resumes Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in NCAA regional

South Atlantic Conference men’s basketball champion Queens and rival Wingate will play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional tournament at Queens.
The four-game quarterfinalalso has Pfeiffer facing defending national runner-up Lincoln Memorial at 2:30 p.m.
Queens, ranked No. 6 nationally this week’s polls, won the right to host the regional by beating Lincoln Memorial in the SAC final Sunday and finishing as the top-ranked team in the South Region.
The regional champion advances to the eight-team national championships, to be played March 22- 23 and 25 in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Other games Saturday will have third-seed UNC Pembroke facing Limestone at noon, and fourth-seed Columbus State playing Augusta in the 8 p.m. nightcap.
The UNC Pembroke-Limestone winner plays the Lincoln Memorial-Pfeiffer survivors at 5 p.m. Sunday, with the Queens-Wingate and Columbus State-August winners playing at 7:30 p.m. The title game is Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students (17 and younger), seniors (62 and older) and college students with school ID.
▪ Johnson C. Smith’s women are the seventh seed in the East Regional at California, Pa. The Golden Bulls will face second-seeded Indiana (Pa.) at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
▪ Wingate’s women are seeded second in the South Regional at Columbus, Ga., and will face seventh-seed King (Tenn.) at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
