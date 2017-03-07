Queens vs. Wingate: SAC men’s rivalry resumes Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in NCAA regional

7:23 NC State's Gottfried: 'I poured my heart and soul into NC State' Pause

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

0:51 Running red lights in Fayetteville

3:21 Amos' Southend: The final show

1:16 Do we still need Daylight Saving Time?

1:29 Panthers' Dave Gettleman on disappointing 2016 season

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments