Photos: Clemson defeats NC State | 03.07.17

N.C. State's head coach Mark Gottfried listens to the team introductions before N.C. State's game against Clemson in the 2017 New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) brings the ball upcourt past Clemson's Jaron Blossomgame (5).
N.C. State's Maverick Rowan (24) heads back downcourt after draining a 3-pointer.
N.C. State's Terry Henderson (3) drives around Clemson's Shelton Mitchell (4) during the first half.
N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven (14) blocks the shot by Clemson's Jaron Blossomgame (5).
N.C. State's Ted Kapita (23) shoots as Clemson's Sidy Djitte (50) defends.
N.C. State's Omer Yurtseven (14) shoots as Clemson's Sidy Djitte (50) defends during the first half.
N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2) drives around Clemson's Gabe DeVoe (10).
Clemson's Jaron Blossomgame (5) keeps the ball from N.C. State's Maverick Rowan (24).
Clemson's Sidy Djitte (50) and Jaron Blossomgame (5) celebrates as N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) walks past during the first half.
N.C. State's head coach Mark Gottfried makes a point with official Raymond Styons .
N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) defends as Clemson's Jaron Blossomgame (5) shoots during the first half.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) shoots as Clemson's Avry Holmes (12) defends.
N.C. State's Ted Kapita (23) slams in two.
The Wolfpack cheerleaders and pep band encourage the team.
From left, N.C. State director of operations Jeff Dunlap, assistant coach Orlando Early, head coach Mark Gottfried and assistant coaches Heath Schroyer and Butch Pierre watch during the first half.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) talks with Terry Henderson (3).
N.C. State's Terry Henderson's (3) shot is blocked by Clemson's Sidy Djitte (50) late in the first half.
N.C. State's head coach Mark Gottfried yells at Terry Henderson (3) at the end of the first half.
Clemson's Sidy Djitte (50) pulls a rebound from N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4), left, and Ted Kapita (23).
N.C. State's head coach Mark Gottfried yells to his team during the second half.
Clemson's Jaron Blossomgame (5) celebrates after making a basket during the second half.
N.C. State's head coach Mark Gottfried talks with Maverick Rowan (24).
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) drives to the basket past Clemson's Jaron Blossomgame (5) and Sidy Djitte (50).
N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) shoots during the second half.
N.C. State's head coach Mark Gottfried talks with Omer Yurtseven (14) during the second half.
Clemson's Elijah Thomas (14) blocks the shot by N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4).
N.C. State head coach Mark Gottfried watches as Dennis Smith Jr. (4) tries to break the pressure by Clemson's Elijah Thomas (14) during the second half.
N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) drives to the basket past Clemson's Sidy Djitte (50).
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) passes around Clemson's Marcquise Reed (2).
A Wolfpack fan holds up a sign with the virtues of Raleigh.
N.C. State's Abdul-Malik Abu (0) pulls in a rebound from Clemson's Elijah Thomas (14).
Wolfpack fan Steve Young can't watch late in the second half.
N.C. State's Dennis Smith Jr. (4) walks down the court during the second half.
N.C. State's head coach Mark Gottfried walks off the floor with Dennis Smith Jr. (4) after Clemson's 75-61 victory over N.C. State.
