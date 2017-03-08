Thursday’s college basketball game to watch: Davidson vs. La Salle

DAVIDSON (15-14) vs. LA SALLE (15-14)
PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, noon, NBC Sports Network
This second-round Atlantic 10 tournament game pits No. 9 seed Davidson, with high-scoring Jack Gibbs and Peyton Aldridge, against No. 8 seed La Salle, which is among the A-10’s top rebounding teams. In a Jan. 19 La Salle victory (91-83), Davidson was outscored 50-24 in the paint. Aldridge had 33 points and nine rebounds, and La Salle’s Jordan Price had 29 points.
The winner advances to a noon quarterfinal game Friday against No.1 seed Dayton.
Steve Lyttle
Comments