Photo Gallery: Duke defeats Clemson 79-72 in ACC tourney opener | 03.08.17

Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after making an acrobatic shot and getting fouled in the second half of play during the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Duke advanced beating the Tigers 79-72. Tatum scored 20 points in the win.
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) slams a dunk over Clemson forward Jaron Blossomgame (5) in the first half of play.
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) steals the ball from Clemson guard Avry Holmes (12) in the first half of play.
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes in for a first half shot as Clemson center Sidy Djitte (50) defends.
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) sits on the bench in the second half of play. Allen was in foul trouble much of the game and was accessed a technicl foul in the first half after slamming the ball to the floor.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski walks of the court with freshman guard Frank Jackson (15) after their opening round of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes in to score and is fouled by Clemson center Sidy Djitte (50) in the second half of play.
Fans greet Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) as he leaves the court after the Blue Devils opening round of he ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.
Duke guard Matt Jones (13) attempts a first half shot as Clemson guard Shelton Mitchell (4) defends.
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) speaks with teammate guard Grayson Allen (3) after Allen was accessed with a technical foul in the first half of play.
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) kicks the ball out as he is surrounded by Clemson defenders in the first half of play.
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) goes up over Clemson center Sidy Djitte (50) and guard Marcquise Reed (2) in the second half of play.
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell looks at official Lee Cassell as the Tigers are called for a second half foul.
Clemson forward Jaron Blossomgame (5) attempts a shot as Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) defends.
Duke's Jayson Tatum (0) slams in two during the first half of Duke's game against Clemson.
Duke's Frank Jackson (15) talks with Grayson Allen (3) after Allen was called for a technical during the first half of Duke's game against Clemson.
Clemson's Gabe DeVoe (10) fouls Duke's Luke Kennard (5) as they go for the ball during the first half of Duke's game against Clemson.
Duke's Amile Jefferson (21) knocks the ball from Clemson's Elijah Thomas (14) from during the first half.
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) sits on the bench after getting a technical foul during the first half.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski has words with the official Lee Cassell during the first half.
Duke's Luke Kennard (5) makes a basket as Clemson's Marcquise Reed (2) defends to put the Blue Devils up 75-70 with 1:12 left in the game.
Duke's Jayson Tatum (0) is fouled as he pulls in a loose ball from Clemson's Shelton Mitchell (4), left, and Marcquise Reed (2) during the second half.
Duke's Frank Jackson (15) celebrates after making a 3-pointer during the second half.
Duke's Frank Jackson (15), right, celebrates with Jayson Tatum (0) after Tatum made the basket while being fouled during the second half.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and team wait for introductions before Duke's game against Clemson.
Duke assistant coach Jon Scheyer celebrates with Luke Kennard (5) as he comes back to the bench during the first half.
Clemson's Sidy Djitte (50) fouls Duke's Grayson Allen (3) during the first half.
Duke's Jayson Tatum (0) runs back downcourt after hitting a 3-pointer during the first half.
Duke's Luke Kennard (5) tries to get the ball from Clemson's Jaron Blossomgame (5) during the first half.
Duke's Luke Kennard (5) strips the ball from Clemson's Shelton Mitchell (4) during the first half.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells to his team during the first half.
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) pulls in a rebound in front of Clemson's Sidy Djitte (50) during the first half.
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) drives past Clemson's Marcquise Reed (2) during the first half.
Duke's Frank Jackson (15) passes out of the pressure by Clemson's Avry Holmes (12) during the first half .
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) shoots during the first half of Duke's game against Clemson.
Clemson's Marcquise Reed (2) and Duke's Luke Kennard (5) go for the rebound during the second half.
Duke's Amile Jefferson (21) puts in two during the second half.
Duke's Amile Jefferson (21) defends Clemson's Elijah Thomas (14) during the second half.
Duke fans cheer on the Blue Devils during the second half.
Duke's Jayson Tatum (0) slams in two during the second half.
Duke's Amile Jefferson (21), right, blocks a shot by Clemson's Shelton Mitchell (4) as Duke's Frank Jackson (15) also defends during the second half.
Clemson's Elijah Thomas (14) fouls Duke's Frank Jackson (15) late in the second half .
Clemson's Elijah Thomas (14) sits on the bench after fouling out late in the second half.
Clemson head coach Brad Brownell reacts late in the second half.
