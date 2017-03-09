News
Sports
Entertainment
Real Estate
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Customer Service
Digital Edition
News
News
Local
Crime
Databases
Education
Election
Politics
Nation/World
Special Reports
Carolina College Bound
Columnists
Campaign Tracker
Retro Charlotte
Your Schools
Mark Washburn
All Blogs & Columns
Sports
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
That's Racin'
High Schools
College Sports
Charlotte Knights/MLB
Other Sports
Blogs & Columnists
Inside the Panthers
Inside the NBA
Prep Insiders
Scott Says
All Blogs & Columns
Politics
Politics
Elections
Business
Business
Banking
ShopTalk
Top Workplaces
National Business
Bank Watch
What's in Store
Development
Earth and Energy
All Blogs & Columns
Living
Living
Religion
Food & Drink
Health & Family
Home & Garden
CLT Style
Travel
Living Here Guide
Deal Diva
Everyday Angels
Blogs & Columnists
I'll Bite
Karen Garloch
Kathleen Purvis
All Blogs & Columns
Entertainment
Entertainment
Events
Movie News & Reviews
Restaurants
Music/Nightlife
Television
Books
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Contests
Media Scene
Blogs & Columnists
Helen Schwab
Sound Bites
Lawrence Toppman
All Blogs & Columns
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Kevin Siers
Letters
Submit a Letter
Viewpoint
All Blogs & Columns
Blogs & Columnists
O-Pinion
You Write The Caption
Taylor Batten
Eric Frazier
Peter St. Onge
Celebrations
Obituaries
Public Notices
Cars
Jobs
Moonlighting
Virtual Career Fair
Homes
Classifieds
Shopping
Place an ad
MomsCharlotte
Carolina Bride Magazine
Lake Norman Magazine
South Park Magazine
College Sports
March 9, 2017 7:22 AM
Woody Durham: The Voice of the Tar Heels
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Sports
Entertainment
Living
News
Gallery: Queens University vs Anderson University
Gallery: JCSU 81, Virginia Union 75
Gallery: Fayetteville State vs Shaw
Gallery: Livingstone 74, Chowan 69
Gallery: Va. Union 68, Winston-Salem 54
Gallery: JCSU 71, Bowie State 59
Gallery: Lincoln U 65, Shaw U 62
Woody Durham: The Voice of the Tar Heels
Trending Stories
Trump, Russian billionaire say they’ve never met, but their jets did — in Charlotte
NC teen accused of beheading his mother is in country illegally and wanted by ICE
Beloved NC giraffe Jamili found dead, entangled in ‘engagement item’
Man holding hunting rifle fatally shot by CMPD officer in north Charlotte
NC teen told 911 dispatcher he beheaded his mother ‘because I felt like it’
Photo Gallery: Duke defeats Clemson 79-72 in ACC tourney opener | 03.08.17
Photos: Clemson defeats NC State | 03.07.17
Photo Gallery: Tar Heels win on senior night, defeat Blue Devils | 03.04.17
Photo Gallery: Duke home finale has everyone smiling | 02.28.17
Photos: NC State spring football practice | 02.28.17
Photo Gallery: Tar Heels fall to Cavaliers in Charlottesville| 02.27.17
Photos: NC State vs Virginia | 02.25.17
Photo Gallery: North Carolina rolls to big win at Pittsburgh | 02.25.16
Photo Gallery: Four Tar Heels score in double figues, roll to win over Louisville
Photo Gallery: North Carolina rolls to win over Virginia in Chapel Hill | 02.18.17
Photo Gallery: Duke 99, Wake Forest 94 | 02.18.17
Photos: NC State loses to Notre Dame | 02.18.17
Photos: A look back at Mark Gottfried's time at NC State
Photo Gallery: Duke wins sixth in a row, beats Virginia 65-55 | 02.15.17
Photo Gallery: Tar Heels rolls to victory over Wolfpack | 02.15.17
Photos: NC State loses to Wake Forest | 01.11.17