Roy Williams: ‘Our president tweets out more (BS) than anybody I’ve ever seen’

In his postgame news conference after North Carolina’s victory over Miami on Thursday, UNC coach Roy Williams talked strategy, turnovers, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim and President Donald Trump’s Twitter habits.
With the 78-53 win over the Hurricanes, the Tar Heels advanced to the ACC tournament semifinals, where it will face Duke on Friday, and it seemed to put Williams in good spirits when he started taking questions.
A reporter asked Williams what his thoughts were on holding the conference tournament in a big city like New York or Washington D.C., amid comments Boeheim made Wednesday criticizing Greensboro, the city that is home to the ACC and a regular host of the ACC tournament.
“I like the fact that we move it around, and I love being here in New York. I loved being in D.C. last year,” Williams said of the tournament. “And the next time we go to Greensboro, I’ll love being in Greensboro.”
He was also asked if having the tournament in a big city helped with recruiting. He said it used to be more important, but it has been diminished by technologies like social media.
“It used to be much more so than I think it is now. Now everybody has got social media, and we don’t need “The New York Times” to find out what in the dickens is going on in the country,” Williams said. “You know, our president tweets out more (bull----) than anybody I’ve ever seen. We’ve got social media.”
The Hall of Fame coach said that in the old days New York was the media capital of the world, but now everyone has the power to generate their own news.
“Media capital of the world is sitting right there, right there, right there,” he said.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
