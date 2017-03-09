Charlotte 49ers left hanging after loss in C-USA women’s tourney on Thursday

A poor second quarter did Charlotte in as the 49ers women’s basketball team lost 66-55 to Lousiana Tech in the Conference USA Tournament quarterfinals at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala.
“Disappointing loss for us,” said 49ers head coach Cara Consuegra. “We had played really well in our last four games because we played with a lot of toughness and fight. ... I didn’t see that today. Louisiana Tech’s physicality got into our head today.
“That being said we played better against them this time than we did last time, but we have to be tougher in these situations.”
Ciara Gregory led the way for the fifth-seeded 49ers, scoring 17. Hitting 5-of-16 from behind the arc, Gregory now holds the C-USA single-season record for 3s with 106, beating the old record by three. Grace Hunter added 16 points for the 49ers.
Charlotte now stands at 21-10 and awaits word on its postseason chances Monday when NCAA Tournament selections are revealed. The 49ers have played in 13 of the last 14 postseasons. Louisiana Tech improved to to 18-12.
No. 5 seed Charlotte was held to just 29 percent shooting. The 49ers led 17-14 after one, but scored just 10 points in the second quarter as the fourth-seeded Bulldogs took a 34-27 lead into the break. The lead got as high as 14 in the fourth quarter.
Rochelle Vasquez led Louisiana Tech with 16 points. Alexus Malone scored 15 and Kierra Anthony scored 11.
