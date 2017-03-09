Photo Gallery: North Carolina rolls to big win over Miami in ACC Tournament |03.09.17

North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3), Justin Jackson (44) and Theo Pinson (1) are awash in a colored spotlight as they watch the Tar Heels’ highlight reel prior to team introductions before their game against Miami on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
UNC pep band members Paul Beam, center, and Chris Pirrung, left, cheer on the Tar Heels during North Carolina's game against Miami in the quarterfinals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
Rameses wears a new t-shirt before North Carolina's game against Miami in the quarterfinals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
UNC guard Seventh Woods (21) goes up for a rebound over Miami center Rodney Miller (14) in the first half of play during the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Thursday , March 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) puts up a shot over Miami’s Anthony Lawrence Jr. (3) and Rodney Miller Jr. (14) during the first half on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives on the court against Miami’s Bruce Brown (11) during a battle for a loose ball in the first half on on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) launches a three point shot during the first half against Miami in the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) starts a fast break after a turnover by Miami during the first half on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.
Robert Willett
UNC head coach Roy Williams speaks with UNC forward Isaiah Hicks (4) during a first half timeout against Miami during the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Thursday , March 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
Miami guard Davon Reed (5) and UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) wrestle for a loose ball in the first half of play during the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Thursday , March 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) faces off against Miami’s Ebuka Izundu (15) during the first half on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Hicks lead North Carolina with 19 points in their 78-53 victory.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’sTony Bradley (5) puts up a shot against Miami’s Ebuka Izundu (15) during the first half on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
Miami guard Davon Reed (5) goes to steal the ball from UNC guard Joel Berry II (2) in the first half during the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Thursday , March 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
Miami coach Jim Larrañaga directs his team during the first half against North Carolina in the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
UNC forward Theo Pinson (1) lays in a dunk over the Miami Hurricanes during the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Thursday , March 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) gets a dunk on a fast break during the first half against Miami on on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) gets a dunk on a fast break over Miami’s Bruce Brown (11) during the first half on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams grits his teeth as official Roger Ayers makes a call against North Carolina during the first half against Miami on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) passes around Miami’s Ebuka Izundu (15) and Bruce Brown (11) during the first half on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) gets a dunk over Miami's Davon Reed (5) on a fast break during the second half on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Hicks lead North Carolina with 19 points in their 78-53 victory.
Robert Willett
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) gets a dunk on a fast break during the second half against Miami on on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Hicks lead North Carolina with 19 points in their 78-53 victory.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) scores on a fast break ahead of Miami’s Anthony Lawrence Jr. (3) and Bruce Brown (11) during the second half in the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) scores on Miami Bruce Brown (11) during the second half in the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) scores on Miami’s Davon Reed (5) and Bruce Brown (11) during the second half in the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Miami’s Anthony Lawrence Jr. (3) during the second half in the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket for two of his 11 points against Miami’s Bruce Brown (11) during the second half on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (21) tries for a steal from Miami’s Ja’Quan Newton (0) during the second half on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs Theo Pinson (1) during the second half against Miami on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) defends Miami’s Ja’Quan Newton (0) during the second half on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) and Justin Jackson (44) force a turnover by Miami’s Davon Reed (5) during the second half on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
UNC guard Nate Britt (0) and Miami guard Davon Reed (5) vie for a loose ball in the second half of play during the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Thursday , March 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
UNC forward Tony Bradley (5) blocks a second half shot by Miami guard Ja'Quan Newton (0) in the second half with help from teammate forward Isaiah Hicks (4) during the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Thursday , March 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) moves the ball inside against Miami forward Kamari Murphy (21) in the second half of play during the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Thursday , March 9, 2017.
Chuck Liddy
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) and Kenny Williams leave the court following the Tar Heels’ 78-53 victory over Miami in the ACC Tournament on Thursday, March 9, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
