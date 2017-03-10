NC State’s Jim Valvano to be remembered at ACC tournament

1:23 Coach K on facing UNC: 'If we're fresh enough, it will be a great game." Pause

3:17 Luke Kennard talks about the Blue Devils come from behind win over Louisville

0:52 Coach K: 'I love Grayson'

0:50 Duke's Grayson Allen on confidence heading into UNC game

0:56 Coach K talks about reaching young players and having fun

0:25 Duke celebrates its victory over Louisville

0:39 UNC's Roy Williams calls 'BS' on Trump tweets

0:17 Duke's Kennard celebrates hitting a three pointer

1:04 Pinson and Tar Heels want to build momentum going into the NCAA Tournament