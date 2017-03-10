Saturday’s Division II regional college basketball games to watch

UNC PEMBROKE (24-7) vs. LIMESTONE (26-5)
Division II South Regional, Levine Center, Charlotte, noon.
Third-seed Pembroke is the Peach Belt Conference tournament champion, and sixth-seed Limestone is Conference Carolinas tournament king. Guard Brandon Watts of Weddington is Pembroke’s No. 2 scorer (13.5 points a game). Limestone’s leader is Sun Valley product Shaun Stewart (21.6).
No. 15 LINCOLN MEMORIAL (26-5) vs. PFEIFFER (26-4)
Division II South Regional, Levine Center, Charlotte, 2:30 p.m.
Second-seed Lincoln Memorial has scored 100 or more points nine times, and the seventh-seeded Falcons have 19 games with 100 or more points, including a 134-point outburst. Luquon Choice (18.7 points a game) and Chris Perry (18.5) lead Lincoln Memorial. A.J. Clark (21.4) is Pfeiffer’s leader.
No. 6 QUEENS (28-3) vs. WINGATE (20-10)
Division II South Regional, Levine Center, Charlotte, 5:30 p.m.
Top-seed Queens is 1-2 against Wingate this season but beat the Bulldogs 79-51 in last week’s South Atlantic Conference tournament semifinals. Todd Withers has averaged 14.3 points for Queens against Wingate. Mike Baez is averaging 17.3 points for the Bulldogs against Queens.
COLUMBUS STATE (20-9) vs. AUGUSTA (23-7)
Division II South Regional, Levine Center, Charlotte, 8 p.m.
Fourth-seed Columbus beat fellow Peach Belt member Augusta in both their meetings this season.
