Without Joel Berry, UNC fades away in defeat against Duke

University of North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams talks about not calling time out, and being angry with his team for its performance in their loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament.
The ACC
VIDEO: Watch a timelapse from some of the big plays in the second half during the Duke Blue Devils' victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels in the semifinals of the 2017 ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Video: North Carolina's Justin Jackson talks about the Tar Heels' loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with Joel Berry who was on the bench for long periods of the second half after picking up four fouls against Duke.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC's Joel Berry reacts after his shot did not fall during the second half of Duke's 93-83 victory in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
VIDEO: Pam Valvano Strasser represents her late husband, Jim Valvano, as he is recognized as an ACC Legend during a ceremony at halftime of the Duke-North Carolina game during the ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Friday, March 10, 2017. March 10 is Jim Valvano's birthday. He died of bone cancer in 1993.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) and UNC guard Nate Britt (0) have different reactions as the Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
The Duke band "welcomes" the Tar Heels to the floor prior to the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Ten-year-old Samuel Holbrook-Williams of St. Louis, Mo.and his father Donal Williams watch the Duke Blue Devils warm up for their game against North Carolina in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Hannah Davis a senior from Rocky Mount, N.C. and a member of the Tar Heels’ pep band play the trombone as North Carolina warms up for their game against Duke in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with North Carolina coach Roy Williams prior to their game in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina and Duke tipoff in the semifinals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) and teammate forward Amile Jefferson (21) defend as UNC forward Theo Pinson (1) makes a first half shot during the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes in for a second half dunk over the Tar Heel defense. Tatum led the Blue Devils with 24 points. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) finishes a second half dunk over the Tar Heel defense. Tatum led the Blue Devils with 24 points. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots over Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21) in the first half on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots over Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21) in the first half on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) gets a second half shot blocked by UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3). The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) wrestles for a loose ball with UNC guard Joel Berry II (2) and forward Luke Maye (32) during the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) fires up a shot against UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3). The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Luke Kennard (5) defends North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) in the first half of the ACC Tournament semi-final game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes in for a first hakf shot over UNC guard Joel Berry II (2) during the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Jason Tatum (0) and Frank Jackson (15) battle for a rebound with defends North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) in the first half of the ACC Tournament semi-final game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) races in against the defense of UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) in the first half of play during the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) moves in against UNC forward Isaiah Hicks (4) in the second half of play. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes in for a second half dunk over the Tar Heel defense. Tatum led the Blue Devils with 24 points. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) looses control of the ball in the second half against Duke on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket against Duke’s Harry Giles (1) in the first half on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21) and Harry Giles (1) during the first half on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Harry Giles (1) and Jason Tatum (0) trap North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) in the second half of the ACC Tournament semi-final game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Harry Giles (1) reacys after being called for a foul in the first half of play. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
UNC head coach Roy Williams yells at his team during the second half of play as the Blue Devils widen their lead. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) steals the ball from UNC guard Nate Britt (0) in the first half of play during the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Harry Giles (1) reacts after Duke opened a ten point lead over North Carolina in the second half of the ACC Tournament semi-final game against Duke on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Duke rolled to a 93-83 victory over North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) is surrounded by Duke guard Grayson Allen (3), forward Jayson Tatum (0) and forward Amile Jefferson (21). The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) shoots a three pointer over UNC guard Nate Britt (0) in the first half of play. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
The sting of defeat sinks in for North Carolina coach Roy Williams during the closing minute of play against Duke on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21)blocks a second half shot by UNC forward Theo Pinson (1) with help from teammate Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the second half of play. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes in for a second half dunk over the Tar Heel defense. Tatum led the Blue Devils with 24 points. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) works his way out a trap by North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) in the second half of the ACC Tournament semi-final game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense during the second half against Duke on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
The Duke Blue Devils’ mascot dances during a time out in the second half of the ACC Tournament semi-final game against North Carolina on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) puts up a shot against North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) in the second half of the ACC Tournament semi-final game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) attempts a shot as UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) defends in the first half of play. Allen scored 18 points in the win. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21) and Matt Jones (13) defends North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) in the second half of the ACC Tournament semi-final game against Duke on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Duke rolled to a 93-83 victory over North Carolina.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) drives against Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) in the second half on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) breaks to the basket ahead of Duke’s Luke Kennard (5) for a dunk in the second half on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) breaks to the basket ahead of Duke’s Luke Kennard (5) for a dunk in the second half on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) breaks to the basket ahead of Duke’s Luke Kennard (5) for a dunk in the second half on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) attempts to block Duke guard Grayson Allen's shot in the first half of play. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) breaks to the basket ahead of Duke’s Luke Kennard (5) for a dunk in the second half on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) breaks to the basket ahead of Duke’s Luke Kennard (5) for a dunk in the second half on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots the ball over UNC forward Tony Bradley (5) in the second half. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke's Luke Kennard (5) drives around UNC's Nate Britt (0) during the second half of Duke's 93-83 victory over North Carolina in the semifinals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with Joel Berry II (2) who was on the bench for long periods of the second half after picking up four fouls against Duke on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Frank Jackson (15) shoots as UNC's Theo Pinson (1) defends during the second half of Duke's 93-83 victory over North Carolina in the semifinals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Harry Giles (1), right, bumps chests with Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half of Duke's 93-83 victory over North Carolina in the semifinals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Harry Giles (1) blocks the shot by UNC's Tony Bradley (5) during the second half of Duke's 93-83 victory over North Carolina in the semifinals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) tries to save the ball from going out of bounds in the second half against Duke on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Luke Kennard (5) reacts after sinking a three point basket in the second half against North Carolina during the ACC Tournament semi-final game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC's Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots as Duke's Jayson Tatum (0), left, and Duke's Harry Giles (1) defend during the second half of Duke's 93-83 victory over North Carolina in the semifinals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
UNC head coach Roy Williams talks with Nate Britt (0) during the second half of Duke's 93-83 victory over North Carolina in the semifinals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski directs his players during the first half against North Carolina in the semi-finals of the ACC Tournament on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Harry Giles (1) and Jason Tatum (0) trap North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) in the second half of the ACC Tournament semi-final game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Harry Giles (1), right, pulls in a rebound from UNC's Justin Jackson (44) as Duke's Matt Jones (13) also fights for the rebound during the second half of Duke's 93-83 victory over North Carolina in the semifinals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) celebrates during the second half of Duke's 93-83 victory over North Carolina in the semifinals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke's Luke Kennard (5) makes a three-pointer during the second half of Duke's 93-83 victory over North Carolina in the semifinals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) and UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) get physical in the closing minutes of play. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) heads to the bench bleeding after colliding with UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) in the second half of play. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Tony Bradley (5) and Nate Britt (0) defend Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) in the first half on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Luke Kennard (5) celebrates hitting a three-pointer during the second half of Duke's 93-83 victory over North Carolina in the semifinals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Harry Giles (1) gets a dunk over North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) in the second half of the ACC Tournament semi-final game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke's Harry Giles (1) heads back down court after slamming in two during the second half of Duke's 93-83 victory over North Carolina in the semifinals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
The Blue Devil bench reacts after Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) is called for a foul late in the game and turns the ball over. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Harry Giles (1) blocks a shot by North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) in the second half of the ACC Tournament semi-final game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC guard Nate Britt (0) gives an official an incredulous look after fouling Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) on a three point shot in the second half. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) reacts after sinking a three point basket in the second half against North Carolina during the ACC Tournament semi-final game on Friday, March 10, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC's Joel Berry II (2) reacts after his shot did not fall during the second half of Duke's 93-83 victory over North Carolina in the semifinals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with his team during the second half of Duke's 93-83 victory over North Carolina in the semifinals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with Grayson Allen (3), left, and Luke Kennard (5) during the second half of Duke's 93-83 victory over North Carolina in the semifinals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
The UNC bench watches as the Duke team clinches the game in the closing seconds and sends them home to Chapel Hill. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Harry Giles (1) congratulates teammate guard Luke Kennard (5) after he hits a three pointer in the second half. The Blue Devils defeated the Tar Heels 93-83 and will be in the finals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament semi-finals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Friday, March 10, 2017
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Comments