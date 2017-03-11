Confident Notre Dame ready for Duke in ACC final

3:58 UNC's Roy Williams after loss to Duke: 'Right now, I'm really ticked' Pause

1:02 Duke defeats North Carolina in ACC Tournament

2:38 Duke's Harry Giles talks about his improvement and the UNC win

3:41 Duke co-captain Amile Jefferson breaks down 93-83 over UNC

0:35 Jim Valvano is recognized as an ACC Legend

1:34 Justin Jackson: "I've got to play better"

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home

1:07 Charlotte Lab School strives for student diversity