With chip on its shoulder, Queens rolls past rival Wingate in NCAA opener

Queens is a different team than the one Wingate faced in the regular season.
The Royals connected on 56.6 percent of their shots, including 58.6 percent beyond the arc, in a 96-80 win on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Division II tournament at Curry Arena.
Queens, the Southeast Region’s top seed, earned its second postseason win against the Bulldogs on the strength of its offense, hitting 30-of-53 shots, including a sizzling 17-of-29 from 3-point range.
“It’s tough to play a team four times and all the adjustments that have been made for one game,” said Queens coach Bart Lundy, whose Royals were swept by Wingate in regular-season play. “It was a little bit of a chess match. We were very fortunate.”
The Royals (28-3) were prolific in every phase, sparked by Mike Davis, who led all scorers with 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Jalin Alexander added 19.
“We came into the game, everybody had a chip, but I took it a little personally,” Davis said. “Seeing some of the interviews they had, it put an even heavier chip on my shoulder, so I wanted to come out tonight on offense and defense and get everybody going.”
Davis produced a huge first half with 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range to stake Queens to a 49-33 advantage. The Royals as a team nailed 55.6 percent (15-of-27) of their shots while limiting Wingate to 13-of-33 from the floor (39.4 percent). The game opened with the teams swapping the lead three times and an equal number of ties before Queens reeled off a 16-3 run over a four-minute span to seize an unbreakable 31-18 advantage. Davis accounted for half of the uprising while Todd Withers added five points.
“The hole we dug was just a little too much for us to overcome,” Wingate coach Brian Good said. “The key is you’ve got to stay in striking distance as long as you can. If we could do that then the pressure is on them. That run gave them that comfort level to start shooting the ball well.”
“I thought the last two times we played was a big difference in their defensive energy. Compared to regular-season games we never got uncomfortable. We got exposed for not having a true point guard out there.”
Comments