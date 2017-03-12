Photo Gallery: Duke beats Notre Dame 75-69 | 03.11.17

Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) celebrates with the band as the Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017. Kennard was also named the MVP of the tournament.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski greets Notre Dame coach Mike Brey before the tip off of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) takes a pick from Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson (35) as guard Matt Farrell (5) moves the ball at the top of the key in the second half of play. The Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) and teammate forward Jayson Tatum (0) defend as Notre Dame forward V.J. Beachem (3) looks for help in the second half of play. The Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes up to block a shot by Notre Dame guard Steve Vasturia (32) which gave the Blue Devils possesion and then a three point lead near game's end. The Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) reacts as teammates forward Amile Jefferson (21) and guard Matt Jones (13) celebrate as the Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Duke guard Matt Jones (13) attempts to grab a loose ball from Notre Dame forward Austin Torres (1) and wins possession when Torres is called out of bounds. The Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Notre Dame’s Matt Farrell (5) drives to the basket against Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21) and Luke Kennard (5) during the first half in the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski yells instructions to his team in the closing minutes of play against the Fighting Irish. The Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) drives to the basket against Notre Dame’s Rex Pflueger (0) during the first half of the ACC championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke forward Harry Giles (1) and Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson (35) vie for a rebound in the second half of play. The Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) scores over Notre Dame forward Bonzie Colson (35) to give Duke a three point lead near game's end. The Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Duke’s Jason Tatum (0) blocks a shot by Notre Dame’s Steve Vasturia (32) in the closing moments of the ACC championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Notre Dame’s V.J. Beachem (3) gets a dunk ahead of Duke’s Jason Tatum (0) during the second half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) kicks the ball out as he's sandwiched by Notre Dame forward V.J. Beachem (3) and forward Bonzie Colson (35). The Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) races to the basket in the first half of play. The Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey watches his team on offense during the first half against Duke in the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke's Harry Giles (1) slams in two during the first half of Duke's game against Notre Dame in the finals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Duke's Jayson Tatum (0) pulls in a rebound from Notre Dame's Austin Torres (1) during the first half of Duke's game against Notre Dame in the finals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Duke's Luke Kennard (5), left, and Amile Jefferson (21) defend as Notre Dame's Matt Farrell (5) takes a shot during the first half of Duke's game against Notre Dame in the finals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Duke's Amile Jefferson (21), left, and Luke Kennard (5) defend as Notre Dame's Bonzie Colson (35) shoots during the first half of Duke's game against Notre Dame in the finals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Duke's Harry Giles (1) blocks the shot by Notre Dame's Bonzie Colson (35) during the first half of Duke's game against Notre Dame in the finals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Duke's Luke Kennard (5), left, celebrates with Duke's Jayson Tatum (0) after Tatum stole the ball and was fouled during the first half of Duke's game against Notre Dame in the finals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 11, 2017. Duke's Grayson Allen (3) and Frank Jackson (15) are to the right.
Duke's Luke Kennard (5) celebrates Duke's 75-69 victory over Notre Dame in the finals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Duke's Jayson Tatum (0) slams in two after being fouled to end up making the score 74-69 with 25 seconds left in the game in Duke's 75-69 victory over Notre Dame in the finals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) passes around Notre Dame's V.J. Beachem (3) during the second half of Duke's 75-69 victory over Notre Dame in the finals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Duke's Jayson Tatum (0) fights for the loose ball with Notre Dame's Matt Farrell (5) during the second half of Duke's 75-69 victory over Notre Dame in the finals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Duke's Amile Jefferson (21) blocks the shot by Notre Dame's Steve Vasturia (32) during the second half of Duke's 75-69 victory over Notre Dame in the finals of the New York Life ACC Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Duke’s Luke Kennard (5) huddles with teammates Grayson Allen (3) and Jason Tatum (0) in the first half against Notre Dame and drawing a foul in the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke’s Harry Giles (1) reacts after scoring in the first half against Notre Dame in the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y
Duke’s Luke Kennard (5) reacts after scoring in the first half against Notre Dame and drawing a foul in the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey reacts as the Irish cut into an early Duke lead during the first half of the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski directs his team on offense during the first half against Notre Dame in the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke’s Jason Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson (35) to give the Blue Devils’ a 68-65 lead with 1:35 to play in the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke’s Jason Tatum (0) blocks a shot by Notre Dame’s Steve Vasturia (32) in the closing moments of the ACC championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The Duke bench erupts in celebration after Matt Jones (13) sank a three point basket to give the Blue Devils a 71-67 lead over Notre Dame with 48 seconds to play in the championship game of the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke’s Harry Giles (1) embraces teammate Jason Tatum (0) after the Blue Devils defeated Notre Dame 75-69 to win the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke co-captain forward Amile Jefferson (21) reacts as the Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Duke’s Harry Giles (1) reacts after the Blue Devils defeated Notre Dame 75-69 to win the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke’s Harry Giles (1) embraces teammate Jason Tatum (0) after the Blue Devils defeated Notre Dame 75-69 to win the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke’s Harry Giles (1) embraces teammate Jason Tatum (0) after the Blue Devils defeated Notre Dame 75-69 to win the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) waves a Blue Devil towel from the awards podium as the Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
The Duke team dances at mid-court as they beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
The Duke team dances at mid-court as they beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
ACC Tournament MVP Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) celebrates with the team as the Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
The Duke team poses for photos with the championship trophy as the Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Duke’s Harry Giles (1) celebrates with teammates after the Blue Devils defeated Notre Dame 75-69 to win the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21) embraces Matt Jones (13) as they celebrate their 75-69 victory over Notre Dame to win the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21) celebrates the Blue Devils’ 75-69 victory over Notre Dame to win the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21) celebrates the Blue Devils’ 75-69 victory over Notre Dame to win the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21) celebrates after the Blue Devils defeated Notre Dame 75-69 to win the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21) hoists the championship trophy as the Blue Devils celebrate their 75-69 victory over Notre Dame to win the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21) holds the championship trophy as the Blue Devils celebrate their 75-69 victory over Notre Dame to win the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) hugs team co-captain guard Matt Jones (13) as the Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Duke forward Harry Giles (1) hugs Duke assistant athletic trainer Jose Fonseca as they celebrate the Blue Devils victory over Notre Dame 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) is mobbed by teammates as he heads back to the bench after the Blue Devils won the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament final beating Notre Dame 75-69 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Duke’s Luke Kennard (5), the ACC Tournament MVP, is embraced by his parents Mark and Jennifer Kennard as they watch a video tribute following the Blue Devils’ 75-69 victory over Notre Dame in the championship game on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21) cuts down the net to following the Blue Devils’ 75-69 victory over Notre Dame to win the ACC Tournament on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski waves the net at fans as the Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Mickie Krzyzewski hugs her husband Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski as the Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski high fives members of the Blue Devils pep band as he leaves the floor after the Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Duke forward Harry Giles (1) high fives members of the Duke pep band as the Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) high fives members of the Duke pep band as the Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski waves to the crowd as he holds one of the nets cut down after the Blue Devils beat Notre Dame to 75-69 to win the 2017 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Saturday, March 11, 2017
