Here’s who’s in the NCAA tournament field ...

EAST REGION
No. 1 Villanova
Record: 31-3. Last 10: 9-1
Bid: Big East champion. RPI: 1
Best win: Beat No. 12 Virginia 61-59 on Jan. 29.
Scouting the Wildcats: The defending champions look like the team to beat. Their 79.4 percent free-throwing percentage is a big boost in tight games.
No. 2 Duke
Record: 27-8. Last 10: 7-3
Bid: ACC champion. RPI: 6
Best win: Beat No. 6 North Carolina 93-83 on March 10.
Scouting the Blue Devils: Freshman forward Jayson Tatum’s development in recent games has given Duke the inside power for a lengthy NCAA tournament run.
No. 3 Baylor
Record: 25-7. Last 10: 5-5
Bid: At-large. RPI: 11
Best win: Beat No. 4 Oregon 66-49 on Nov. 15.
Scouting the Bears: Johnathan Motley (17.3 points per game) leads a high-powered offense. Baylor has faced the third-toughest schedule in Division I.
No. 4 Florida
Record: 24-8. Last 10: 7-3
Bid: At-large. RPI: 10
Best win: Beat No. 8 Kentucky 88-66 on Feb. 4.
Scouting the Gators: They win with defense, ranking among the nation’s best in 3-point field-goal defense and blocked shots.
No. 5 Virginia
Record: 22-10. Last 10: 5-5
Bid: At-large. RPI: 18
Best win: Beat No. 5 North Carolina 53-43 on Feb. 27.
Scouting the Cavaliers: Their defense (allowing 55.6 points per game) leads the NCAA, but the Cavaliers once again are shaky in several offensive categories.
No. 6 SMU
Record: 29-5. Last 10: 9-1
Bid: At-large. RPI: 15
Best win: Beat No. 11 Cincinnati 60-51 on Feb 12.
Scouting the Mustangs: They allowed an average of only 60.0 points per game, third-best in Division I. Forward Semi Ojeleye (19.0 points a game) leads the offense.
No. 7 South Carolina
Record: 22-10. Last 10: 4-6
Bid: At-large. RPI: 43
Best win: Beat No. 19 Florida 57-53 on Jan. 18.
Scouting the Gamecocks: Sindarius Thornwell, who made 25 free throws in one game this season (nation’s best), might be the key for a team that has slumped in the past month.
No. 8 Wisconsin
Record: 25-9. Last 10: 5-5
Bid: At-large. RPI: 32
Best win: Beat No. 23 Maryland 71-60 on Jan. 22.
Scouting the Badgers: There are four experienced senior starters, along with All-Big Ten sophomore Ethan Happ. Their big weakness: Shaky foul shooting.
No. 9 Virginia Tech
Record: 22-10. Last 10: 6-4
Bid: At-large. RPI: 47
Best win: Beat No. 5 Duke 89-75 on Dec. 31.
Scouting the Hokies: Their offensively-talented seven-man rotation sometimes gets tired during the regular season, but that shouldn’t be a problem in the NCAA tournament.
No. 10 Marquette
Record: 19-12. Last 10: 5-5
Bid: At-large. RPI: 60
Best win: Beat No. 1 Villanova 74-72 on Jan. 24.
Scouting the Golden Eagles: They have one of the lowest RPI’s of at-large teams – but also Division I’s best 3-point shooting percentage (43.0).
No. 11 Providence
Record: 20-12. Last 10: 7-3
Bid: At-large. RPI: 56
Best win: Beat No. 22 Butler 71-65 on Feb. 11.
Scouting the Friars: They were among the Big East’s best teams down the stretch. Kyron Cartwright (6.7 assists per game) is a standout point guard.
No. 11 Southern California
Record: 24-9. Last 10: 5-5
Bid: At-large. RPI: 41
Best Win: Beat No. 8 UCLA 84-76 on Jan. 25.
Scouting the Trojans: They’ve sputtered in recent weeks but feature standout guards Jordan McLaughlin and De’Anthony Melton.
No. 12 UNC Wilmington
Record: 29-5. Last 10: 9-1
Bid: Colonial Athletic champion. RPI: 27
Best win: Beat East Tennessee State 68-59 on Nov. 20.
Scouting the Seahawks: Notice the stellar RPI for a mid-major team. They are 10th in scoring (85.2 points per game), and Devontae Cacok had 24 rebounds in a game this season.
No. 13 East Tennessee State
Record: 27-7. Last 10: 9-1
Bid: Southern Conference champion. RPI: 55
Best win: Beat UNC Greensboro 79-74 on March 6.
Scouting the Buccaneers: Three-point specialist T.J. Conner leads a perimeter-oriented offense that was 10th -best nationally in shooting.
No. 14 New Mexico State
Record: 28-5. Last 10: 7-3
Bid: Western Athletic champion. RPI: 59
Best win: Beat Arizona State 81-70 on Dec. 17.
Scouting the Aggies: Point guard Ian Baker fuels the offense, and the Aggies are holding opponents to 29 percent from outside the 3-point line.
No. 15 Troy
Record: 22-14. Last 10: 8-2
Bid: Sun Belt champion. RPI: 159
Best win: Beat Texas State 59-53 on Sunday.
Scouting the Trojans: They scored 135 points (tops in Division I) in a game this season and are fouled frequently, averaging 25 free throws a game.
No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s
Record: 19-15. Last 10: 7-3
Bid: Northeast champion. RPI: 149
Best win: Beat George Mason 78-76 in overtime on Nov. 18.
Scouting the Mountaineers: They went 2-11 before opening league play, but seven of those losses were to NCAA tournament qualifiers.
No. 16 New Orleans
Record: 20-11. Last 10: 8-2
Bid: Southland champion. RPI: 151
Best Win: Beat Washington State 70-54 on Dec. 3.
Scouting the Privateers: Seven years ago, New Orleans was moving to Division III. Power forward Erik Thomas (60 percent field goal shooting, 7.8 rebounds a game) has led the resurgence.
MIDWEST REGION
No. 1 Kansas
Record: 28-4. Last 10: 8-2
Bid: At-large. RPI: 3
Best win: Beat No. 1 Duke 77-75 on Nov. 15.
Scouting the Jayhawks: Player of the year candidate Frank Mason is top 25 in scoring (20.8 points per game), free throws attempted and made and minutes per game.
No. 2 Louisville
Record: 24-8. Last 10: 6-4
Bid: At-large. RPI: 7
Best win: Beat No. 6 Kentucky 73-70 on Dec. 21.
Scouting the Cardinals: That high RPI ranking is a result of the NCAA’s second-toughest schedule. Louisville’s foes have won 63.5 percent of their games.
No. 3 Oregon
Record: 29-5. Last 10: 8-2
Bid: At-large. RPI: 9
Best win: Beat No. 5 Arizona 85-58 on Feb. 4.
Scouting the Ducks: Chris Boucher and Jordan Bell are each among the top 20 in blocked shots. They shoot the ball well from the floor but not from the foul line.
No. 4 Purdue
Record: 25-7. Last 10: 8-2
Bid: At-large. RPI: 20
Best win: Beat No. 13 Wisconsin 66-55 on Jan. 8.
Scouting the Boilermakers: They dominate the inside. Caleb Swanigan ranked second nationally in rebounds (12.6 a game).
No. 5 Iowa State
Record: 23-10. Last 10: 9-1
Bid: Big 12 champion. RPI: 22
Best win: Beat No. 3 Kansas 92-89 in overtime on Feb. 4.
Scouting the Cyclones: They’re a rarity, with five seniors in the starting lineup most games. Experienced teams usually fare well in this tournament.
No. 6 Creighton
Record: 25-9. Last 10: 5-5
Bid: At-large. RPI: 26
Best win: Beat No. 9 Wisconsin 79-67 on Nov. 15.
Scouting the Bluejays: They have the third-best field-goal shooting percentage (51.1). Davion Mintz, a freshman from North Mecklenburg, is starting point guard.
No. 7 Michigan
Record: 24-11. Last 10: 8-2
Bid: Big Ten champion. RPI: 30
Best win: Beat No. 24 Wisconsin 71-56 on Sunday.
Scouting the Wolverines: All of their losses were to RPI top 100 teams. Point guard Derrick Walton Jr. is No. 1 nationally in assists per game (16).
No. 8 Miami
Record: 21-11. Last 10: 6-4
Bid: At-large. RPI: 42
Best win: Beat No. 9 North Carolina 77-62 on Jan. 28.
Scouting the Hurricanes: They average only 15 personal fouls a game – 11th -lowest in the nation. That’s despite a tough perimeter defense.
No. 9 Michigan State
Record: 19-14. Last 10: 5-5
Bid: At-large. RPI: 51
Best win: Beat No. 16 Wisconsin 84-74 on Feb. 26.
Scouting the Spartans: They are built around point guard Lourawls Naim Jr. (No. 8 in assists-to-turnovers ratio) and center Miles Bridges (No. 2 rebounder in Big Ten).
No. 10 Oklahoma State
Record: 20-12. Last 10: 6-4
Bid: At-large. RPI: 40
Best win: Beat Wichita State 93-76 on Dec. 17.
Scouting the Cowboys: Don’t foul Phil Forte III. He’s No. 1 in free-throw percentage (90.0). Overall, the team ranks fourth in that category.
No. 11 Rhode Island
Record: 24-9. Last 10: 8-2
Bid: Atlantic 10 champion. RPI: 37
Best win: Beat No. 24 Cincinnati 76-71 on Nov. 19.
Scouting the Rams: Forwards Hassan Martin and Kuran Iverson (a relative of Allen Iverson) anchor the nation’s No. 4 team in blocked shots and rebounding.
No. 12 Nevada
Record: 28-6. Last 10: 9-1
Bid: Mountain West champion. RPI: 29
Best win: Beat Colorado State 79-71 on March 11.
Scouting the Wolf Pack: Forward Marcus Marshall (19.8 points per game) is among the Mountain West leaders in every offensive category.
No. 13 Vermont
Record: 29-5. Last 10: 10-0
Bid: America East champion. RPI: 46
Best win: Beat Harvard 82-71 on Jan. 2.
Scouting the Catamounts: Their 18-game winning streak is the nation’s longest, and they are one of two NCAA teams (the other is Princeton) to go unbeaten in their league.
No. 14 Iona
Record: 22-12. Last 10: 6-4
Bid: Metro Atlantic Athletic champion. RPI: 88
Best win: Beat Nevada 75-73 on Nov. 27.
Scouting the Gaels: They live and die from the outside and rank eighth nationally in 3-pointers made.
No. 15 Jacksonville State
Record: 20-14. Last 10: 7-3
Bid: Ohio Valley champion. RPI: 150
Best win: Beat Tulsa 84-73 on Nov. 11.
Scouting the Gamecocks: This is their first appearance in the NCAA tournament. They rank near the bottom of Division I in perimeter defense.
No. 16 N.C. Central
Record: 25-8. Last 10: 8-2
Bid: Mid-Eastern Athletic champion. RPI: 202
Best win: Beat NCAA qualifiers Jacksonville State (84-75) and Northern Kentucky (82-74) in December.
Scouting the Eagles: Patrick Cole is among the top three in nearly every MEAC offensive category.
No. 16 UC-Davis
Record: 22-12. Last 10: 7-3
Bid: Big West champion. RPI: 166
Best win: Beat UC-Irvine 50-47 on March 11.
Scouting the Aggies: Chima Moneke (9.4 rebounds per game) has caught the attention of NBA scouts, but the Aggies are among Division I’s worst in turnovers.
SOUTH REGION
No. 1 North Carolina
Record: 27-7. Last 10: 7-3
Bid: At-large. RPI: 5
Best win: Beat No. 17 Duke 90-83 on March 4.
Scouting the Tar Heels: If small forward Justin Jackson can shake a shooting slump, the Tar Heels are positioned for a Final Four return. They rank No. 1 nationally in most rebounding categories.
No. 2 Kentucky
Record: 29-5. Last 10: 10-0
Bid: SEC champion. RPI: 4
Best win: Beat No. 7 North Carolina 103-100 on Dec. 17.
Scouting the Wildcats: This top-five offense, which appears to be improving as it enters the NCAA tournament, features Edrice Adebayo (SEC’s top rebounder) and De’Aaron Fox (assists leader).
No. 3 UCLA
Record: 29-4. Last 10: 9-1
Bid: At-large. RPI: 16
Best win: Beat No. 1 Kentucky 97-92 on Dec. 3.
Scouting the Bruins: They’re the nation’s top-scoring team (90.4 points per game), and guard Lonzo Ball ranks No. 1 in assists (7.7).
No. 4 Butler
Record: 23-8. Last 10: 5-5
Bid: At-large. RPI: 14
Best win: Beat No. 8 Arizona 69-65 on Nov. 25.
Scouting the Bulldogs: Point guard Tyler Lewis ranks fourth in assists-to-turnover ratio, and they are fifth-best in turnovers (only 10 per game).
No. 5 Minnesota
Record: 24-9. Last 10: 8-2
Bid: At-large. RPI: 21
Best win: Beat No. 15 Purdue 91-80 on Jan. 1.
Scouting the Golden Gophers: They are NCAA leaders in blocked shots (7.0 per game), and forward Reggie Lynch had 11 in one contest this season.
No. 6 Cincinnati
Record: 30-4. Last 10: 8-2
Bid: America East champion. RPI: 12
Best win: Beat SMU 66-64 on Jan. 12
Scouting the Bearcats: Like fellow American Athletic power SMU, the Bearcats are among the NCAA defensive leaders (fourth, with 60.2 points per game).
No. 7 Dayton
Record: 24-7. Last 10: 8-2
Bid: At-large. RPI: 28
Best win: Beat VCU 79-71 on March 1.
Scouting the Flyers: Dayton ranks 25th in turnover margin (versus opponents), but is near the bottom in rebounding and struggles against strong teams.
No. 8 Arkansas
Record: 25-9. Last 10: 8-2
Bid: At-large. RPI: 25
Best win: Beat No. 21 South Carolina 83-76 on Feb. 15.
Scouting the Razorbacks: Power forward Moses Kingsley led the SEC in rebounds and blocked shots.
No. 9 Seton Hall
Record: 21-11. Last 10: 7-3
Bid: At-large. RPI: 44
Best win: Beat No. 13 Butler 70-64 on March 4.
Scouting the Pirates: Forward Angel Delgado, a likely future NBA lottery pick, leads the country in rebounds (13.1 per game). The Pirates have three wins against RPI top 40 teams.
No. 10 Wichita State
Record: 30-4. Last 10: 10-0
Bid: Missouri Valley champion. RPI: 31
Best win: Beat Colorado State 82-67 on Dec. 3.
Scouting the Shockers: Led by former Winthrop coach Gregg Marshall, they have dominated opponents, outscoring teams by nearly 20 points a game. This is an experienced team.
No. 11 Wake Forest
Record: 19-13. Last 10: 6-4
Bid: At-large. RPI: 39
Best win: Beat No. 8 Louisville 88-81 on March 1.
Scouting the Deacons: They have been one of the ACC’s best teams down the stretch, playing the nation’s sixth-toughest schedule. Forward John Collins can take over a game.
No. 11 Kansas State
Record: 20-13. Last 10: 4-6
Bid: At-large. RPI: 57
Best win: Beat No. 7 West Virginia 79-75 on Jan. 21.
Scouting the Wildcats: Point guard Barry Brown (2.4 steals per game) is among the nation’s best, but the Wildcats rank among the worst rebounding teams.
No. 12 Middle Tennessee State
Record: 30-4. Last 10: 10-0
Bid: Conference USA champion. RPI: 35
Best win: Beat Vanderbilt 71-48 on Dec. 8.
Scouting the Blue Raiders: This is largely the same team that KO’d Michigan State in last year’s NCAA tournament. They are top-10 in forcing turnovers.
No. 13 Winthrop
Record: 26-6. Last 10: 9-1
Bid: Big South champion. RPI: 70
Best win: Beat Illinois 84-80 on Nov. 21.
Scouting the Eagles: Keon Johnson ranks 10th nationally in scoring (22.5 points per game) and 17 th in 3-pointers per game (3.19).
No. 14 Kent State
Record: 22-13. Last 10: 9-1
Bid: Mid-American champion. RPI: 143
Best win: Beat Akron 70-67 on March 3 and 70-65 on March 11.
Scouting the Golden Flashes: Power forward Jimmy Hall leads the country’s No. 2 rebounding team. This is the 15th anniversary of Kent’s run to the Elite 8.
No. 15 Northern Kentucky
Record: 24-10. Last 10: 9-1
Bid: Horizon League champion. RPI: 87
Best win: Beat Valparaiso 82-78 on Feb. 26.
Scouting the Norse: They made the NCAA tournament in their first year of eligibility. This is a young team led by sophomore point guard Drew McDonald.
No. 16 Texas Southern
Record: 23-11. Last 10: 9-1
Bid: Southwestern Athletic champion. RPI: 104
Best win: Beat Rice 71-68 on Nov. 16.
Scouting the Tigers: Zach Lofton is 13th nationally in free throws for the third-most fouled team in Division I. The Tigers are 0-6 in their NCAA appearances.
WEST REGION
No. 1 Gonzaga
Record: 32-1. Last 10: 9-1
Bid: West Coast champion. RPI: 8
Best win: Beat No. 16 Arizona 69-62 on Dec. 3.
Scouting the Bulldogs: The Zags enter the tournament with the No. 1 scoring margin over opponents (23.4 points) and feature a lineup full of potential pros.
No. 2 Arizona
Record: 30-4. Last 10: 9-1
Bid: Pac 12 champion. RPI: 2
Best win: Beat No. 3 UCLA 96-85 on Jan. 21.
Scouting the Wildcats: This might be a coming-out party for 7-footer Lauri Markkanen, who leads the team (the Pac 12’s best, down the stretch) in nearly every offensive category.
No. 3 Florida State
Record: 25-8. Last 10: 6-4
Bid: At-large. RPI: 13
Best win: Beat No. 7 Duke 88-72 on Jan. 10.
Scouting the Seminoles: Forward Jonathan Isaac is among the best freshmen in this tournament. He and point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes are the keys to Florida State’s hopes.
No. 4 West Virginia
Record: 26-8. Last 10: 7-3
Bid: At-large. RPI: 24
Best win: Beat No. 2 Kansas 85-69 on Jan. 24.
Scouting the Mountaineers: Defense fuels their game, as they rank No. 1 in steals (10.5 per game) and turnovers margin (plus 8.4).
No. 5 Notre Dame
Record: 25-9. Last 10: 8-2
Bid: At-large. RPI: 23
Best win: Beat No. 16 Florida State 77-73 on March 10.
Scouting the Fighting Irish: They are at their best when sent to the foul line, making 80 percent of their free throws. And forward Bonzie Colson is among the nation’s best big men.
No. 6 Maryland
Record: 24-8. Last 10: 4-6
Bid: At-large. RPI: 34
Best win: Beat Minnesota 85-78 on Jan. 28.
Scouting the Terrapins: They rely on interior defense and led the Big Ten in blocked shots. Perimeter defense has been a problem at times, though.
No. 7 Saint Mary’s
Record: 28-4. Last 10: 8-2
Bid: At-large. RPI: 17
Best win: Beat Dayton 61-57 on Nov. 19.
Scouting the Gaels: While rival Gonzaga features a high-scoring offense, the Gaels are No. 2 behind Virginia in defense (56.5 points per game).
No. 8 Northwestern
Record: 23-11. Last 10: 8-2
Bid: At-large. RPI: 21
Best win: Beat No. 7 Wisconsin 66-59 on Feb. 12.
Scouting the Wildcats: Finally, they have made the NCAA field, and they have been hot in recent weeks. They rank No. 1 in the Big Ten in fewest turnovers.
No. 9 Vanderbilt
Record: 19-15. Last 10: 7-3
Bid: At-large. RPI: 38
Best win: Beat No. 12 Florida 73-71 on March 4.
Scouting the Commodores: First-year coach Bryce Drew and his team (the first to get an NCAA berth with 15 losses) faced the fifth-toughest Division I schedule.
No. 10 VCU
Record: 26-8. Last 10: 8-2
Bid: At-large. RPI: 19
Best win: Beat Middle Tennessee 80-77 on Dec. 17.
Scouting the Rams: They’ve been called for more fouls than all but 44 of 347 Division I teams, but their pressure defense puts them among NCAA leaders in steals.
No. 11 Xavier
Record: 21-13. Last 10: 3-7
Bid: At-large. RPI: 36
Best win: Beat No. 22 Creighton 82-80 on Feb. 4.
Scouting the Musketeers: A late-season collapse almost wiped out their NCAA hopes. They are strong rebounders but have a shaky perimeter defense.
No. 12 Princeton
Record: 23-6. Last 10: 10-0
Bid: Ivy League champion. RPI: 49
Best win: Beat Bucknell 72-70 on Dec. 22.
Scouting the Tigers: They rolled unbeaten through the Ivy League schedule, thanks to a defense holding foes to 61.6 points per game.
No. 13 Bucknell
Record: 26-8. Last 10: 8-2
Bid: Patriot champion. RPI: 63
Best win: Beat Vanderbilt 75-72 on Nov. 21.
Scouting the Bison: Nana Foulland is most of the offense (field-goal percentage, blocked shots, double-doubles). Otherwise, their shooting is shaky.
No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast
Record: 26-7. Last 10: 9-1
Bid: Atlantic Sun champion. RPI: 85
Best win: Beat UT-Arlington 85-72 on Nov. 15.
Scouting the Eagles: This isn’t the entertaining dunking machine of a few years ago, but they are accurate shooters, hitting 50.2 percent from the floor.
No. 15 North Dakota
Record: 22-9. Last 10: 9-1
Bid: Big Sky champion. RPI: 144
Best win: Beat Weber State 93-89 on March 11.
Scouting the Fighting Hawks: Point guard Quinton Hooker was near the top of Big Sky
statistics in assists, steals, free-throw percentage and minutes played.
No. 16 South Dakota State
Record: 18-16. Last 10: 8-2
Bid: Summit League champion. RPI: 154
Best win: Beat South Dakota 74-71 on March 6.
Scouting the Jackrabbits: They have won six straight and feature the nation’s No. 2 scorer, Mike Daum (25.3 per game). He scored 51 points in a game this season.
