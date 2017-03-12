College Sports

March 12, 2017

Here’s who’s in the NCAA tournament field ...

By Steve Lyttle

Correspondent

EAST REGION

No. 1 Villanova

Record: 31-3. Last 10: 9-1

Bid: Big East champion. RPI: 1

Best win: Beat No. 12 Virginia 61-59 on Jan. 29.

Scouting the Wildcats: The defending champions look like the team to beat. Their 79.4 percent free-throwing percentage is a big boost in tight games.

No. 2 Duke

Record: 27-8. Last 10: 7-3

Bid: ACC champion. RPI: 6

Best win: Beat No. 6 North Carolina 93-83 on March 10.

Scouting the Blue Devils: Freshman forward Jayson Tatum’s development in recent games has given Duke the inside power for a lengthy NCAA tournament run.

No. 3 Baylor

Record: 25-7. Last 10: 5-5

Bid: At-large. RPI: 11

Best win: Beat No. 4 Oregon 66-49 on Nov. 15.

Scouting the Bears: Johnathan Motley (17.3 points per game) leads a high-powered offense. Baylor has faced the third-toughest schedule in Division I.

No. 4 Florida

Record: 24-8. Last 10: 7-3

Bid: At-large. RPI: 10

Best win: Beat No. 8 Kentucky 88-66 on Feb. 4.

Scouting the Gators: They win with defense, ranking among the nation’s best in 3-point field-goal defense and blocked shots.

No. 5 Virginia

Record: 22-10. Last 10: 5-5

Bid: At-large. RPI: 18

Best win: Beat No. 5 North Carolina 53-43 on Feb. 27.

Scouting the Cavaliers: Their defense (allowing 55.6 points per game) leads the NCAA, but the Cavaliers once again are shaky in several offensive categories.

No. 6 SMU

Record: 29-5. Last 10: 9-1

Bid: At-large. RPI: 15

Best win: Beat No. 11 Cincinnati 60-51 on Feb 12.

Scouting the Mustangs: They allowed an average of only 60.0 points per game, third-best in Division I. Forward Semi Ojeleye (19.0 points a game) leads the offense.

No. 7 South Carolina

Record: 22-10. Last 10: 4-6

Bid: At-large. RPI: 43

Best win: Beat No. 19 Florida 57-53 on Jan. 18.

Scouting the Gamecocks: Sindarius Thornwell, who made 25 free throws in one game this season (nation’s best), might be the key for a team that has slumped in the past month.

No. 8 Wisconsin

Record: 25-9. Last 10: 5-5

Bid: At-large. RPI: 32

Best win: Beat No. 23 Maryland 71-60 on Jan. 22.

Scouting the Badgers: There are four experienced senior starters, along with All-Big Ten sophomore Ethan Happ. Their big weakness: Shaky foul shooting.

No. 9 Virginia Tech

Record: 22-10. Last 10: 6-4

Bid: At-large. RPI: 47

Best win: Beat No. 5 Duke 89-75 on Dec. 31.

Scouting the Hokies: Their offensively-talented seven-man rotation sometimes gets tired during the regular season, but that shouldn’t be a problem in the NCAA tournament.

No. 10 Marquette

Record: 19-12. Last 10: 5-5

Bid: At-large. RPI: 60

Best win: Beat No. 1 Villanova 74-72 on Jan. 24.

Scouting the Golden Eagles: They have one of the lowest RPI’s of at-large teams – but also Division I’s best 3-point shooting percentage (43.0).

No. 11 Providence

Record: 20-12. Last 10: 7-3

Bid: At-large. RPI: 56

Best win: Beat No. 22 Butler 71-65 on Feb. 11.

Scouting the Friars: They were among the Big East’s best teams down the stretch. Kyron Cartwright (6.7 assists per game) is a standout point guard.

No. 11 Southern California

Record: 24-9. Last 10: 5-5

Bid: At-large. RPI: 41

Best Win: Beat No. 8 UCLA 84-76 on Jan. 25.

Scouting the Trojans: They’ve sputtered in recent weeks but feature standout guards Jordan McLaughlin and De’Anthony Melton.

No. 12 UNC Wilmington

Record: 29-5. Last 10: 9-1

Bid: Colonial Athletic champion. RPI: 27

Best win: Beat East Tennessee State 68-59 on Nov. 20.

Scouting the Seahawks: Notice the stellar RPI for a mid-major team. They are 10th in scoring (85.2 points per game), and Devontae Cacok had 24 rebounds in a game this season.

No. 13 East Tennessee State

Record: 27-7. Last 10: 9-1

Bid: Southern Conference champion. RPI: 55

Best win: Beat UNC Greensboro 79-74 on March 6.

Scouting the Buccaneers: Three-point specialist T.J. Conner leads a perimeter-oriented offense that was 10th -best nationally in shooting.

No. 14 New Mexico State

Record: 28-5. Last 10: 7-3

Bid: Western Athletic champion. RPI: 59

Best win: Beat Arizona State 81-70 on Dec. 17.

Scouting the Aggies: Point guard Ian Baker fuels the offense, and the Aggies are holding opponents to 29 percent from outside the 3-point line.

No. 15 Troy

Record: 22-14. Last 10: 8-2

Bid: Sun Belt champion. RPI: 159

Best win: Beat Texas State 59-53 on Sunday.

Scouting the Trojans: They scored 135 points (tops in Division I) in a game this season and are fouled frequently, averaging 25 free throws a game.

No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s

Record: 19-15. Last 10: 7-3

Bid: Northeast champion. RPI: 149

Best win: Beat George Mason 78-76 in overtime on Nov. 18.

Scouting the Mountaineers: They went 2-11 before opening league play, but seven of those losses were to NCAA tournament qualifiers.

No. 16 New Orleans

Record: 20-11. Last 10: 8-2

Bid: Southland champion. RPI: 151

Best Win: Beat Washington State 70-54 on Dec. 3.

Scouting the Privateers: Seven years ago, New Orleans was moving to Division III. Power forward Erik Thomas (60 percent field goal shooting, 7.8 rebounds a game) has led the resurgence.

MIDWEST REGION

No. 1 Kansas

Record: 28-4. Last 10: 8-2

Bid: At-large. RPI: 3

Best win: Beat No. 1 Duke 77-75 on Nov. 15.

Scouting the Jayhawks: Player of the year candidate Frank Mason is top 25 in scoring (20.8 points per game), free throws attempted and made and minutes per game.

No. 2 Louisville

Record: 24-8. Last 10: 6-4

Bid: At-large. RPI: 7

Best win: Beat No. 6 Kentucky 73-70 on Dec. 21.

Scouting the Cardinals: That high RPI ranking is a result of the NCAA’s second-toughest schedule. Louisville’s foes have won 63.5 percent of their games.

No. 3 Oregon

Record: 29-5. Last 10: 8-2

Bid: At-large. RPI: 9

Best win: Beat No. 5 Arizona 85-58 on Feb. 4.

Scouting the Ducks: Chris Boucher and Jordan Bell are each among the top 20 in blocked shots. They shoot the ball well from the floor but not from the foul line.

No. 4 Purdue

Record: 25-7. Last 10: 8-2

Bid: At-large. RPI: 20

Best win: Beat No. 13 Wisconsin 66-55 on Jan. 8.

Scouting the Boilermakers: They dominate the inside. Caleb Swanigan ranked second nationally in rebounds (12.6 a game).

No. 5 Iowa State

Record: 23-10. Last 10: 9-1

Bid: Big 12 champion. RPI: 22

Best win: Beat No. 3 Kansas 92-89 in overtime on Feb. 4.

Scouting the Cyclones: They’re a rarity, with five seniors in the starting lineup most games. Experienced teams usually fare well in this tournament.

No. 6 Creighton

Record: 25-9. Last 10: 5-5

Bid: At-large. RPI: 26

Best win: Beat No. 9 Wisconsin 79-67 on Nov. 15.

Scouting the Bluejays: They have the third-best field-goal shooting percentage (51.1). Davion Mintz, a freshman from North Mecklenburg, is starting point guard.

No. 7 Michigan

Record: 24-11. Last 10: 8-2

Bid: Big Ten champion. RPI: 30

Best win: Beat No. 24 Wisconsin 71-56 on Sunday.

Scouting the Wolverines: All of their losses were to RPI top 100 teams. Point guard Derrick Walton Jr. is No. 1 nationally in assists per game (16).

No. 8 Miami

Record: 21-11. Last 10: 6-4

Bid: At-large. RPI: 42

Best win: Beat No. 9 North Carolina 77-62 on Jan. 28.

Scouting the Hurricanes: They average only 15 personal fouls a game – 11th -lowest in the nation. That’s despite a tough perimeter defense.

No. 9 Michigan State

Record: 19-14. Last 10: 5-5

Bid: At-large. RPI: 51

Best win: Beat No. 16 Wisconsin 84-74 on Feb. 26.

Scouting the Spartans: They are built around point guard Lourawls Naim Jr. (No. 8 in assists-to-turnovers ratio) and center Miles Bridges (No. 2 rebounder in Big Ten).

No. 10 Oklahoma State

Record: 20-12. Last 10: 6-4

Bid: At-large. RPI: 40

Best win: Beat Wichita State 93-76 on Dec. 17.

Scouting the Cowboys: Don’t foul Phil Forte III. He’s No. 1 in free-throw percentage (90.0). Overall, the team ranks fourth in that category.

No. 11 Rhode Island

Record: 24-9. Last 10: 8-2

Bid: Atlantic 10 champion. RPI: 37

Best win: Beat No. 24 Cincinnati 76-71 on Nov. 19.

Scouting the Rams: Forwards Hassan Martin and Kuran Iverson (a relative of Allen Iverson) anchor the nation’s No. 4 team in blocked shots and rebounding.

No. 12 Nevada

Record: 28-6. Last 10: 9-1

Bid: Mountain West champion. RPI: 29

Best win: Beat Colorado State 79-71 on March 11.

Scouting the Wolf Pack: Forward Marcus Marshall (19.8 points per game) is among the Mountain West leaders in every offensive category.

No. 13 Vermont

Record: 29-5. Last 10: 10-0

Bid: America East champion. RPI: 46

Best win: Beat Harvard 82-71 on Jan. 2.

Scouting the Catamounts: Their 18-game winning streak is the nation’s longest, and they are one of two NCAA teams (the other is Princeton) to go unbeaten in their league.

No. 14 Iona

Record: 22-12. Last 10: 6-4

Bid: Metro Atlantic Athletic champion. RPI: 88

Best win: Beat Nevada 75-73 on Nov. 27.

Scouting the Gaels: They live and die from the outside and rank eighth nationally in 3-pointers made.

No. 15 Jacksonville State

Record: 20-14. Last 10: 7-3

Bid: Ohio Valley champion. RPI: 150

Best win: Beat Tulsa 84-73 on Nov. 11.

Scouting the Gamecocks: This is their first appearance in the NCAA tournament. They rank near the bottom of Division I in perimeter defense.

No. 16 N.C. Central

Record: 25-8. Last 10: 8-2

Bid: Mid-Eastern Athletic champion. RPI: 202

Best win: Beat NCAA qualifiers Jacksonville State (84-75) and Northern Kentucky (82-74) in December.

Scouting the Eagles: Patrick Cole is among the top three in nearly every MEAC offensive category.

No. 16 UC-Davis

Record: 22-12. Last 10: 7-3

Bid: Big West champion. RPI: 166

Best win: Beat UC-Irvine 50-47 on March 11.

Scouting the Aggies: Chima Moneke (9.4 rebounds per game) has caught the attention of NBA scouts, but the Aggies are among Division I’s worst in turnovers.

SOUTH REGION

No. 1 North Carolina

Record: 27-7. Last 10: 7-3

Bid: At-large. RPI: 5

Best win: Beat No. 17 Duke 90-83 on March 4.

Scouting the Tar Heels: If small forward Justin Jackson can shake a shooting slump, the Tar Heels are positioned for a Final Four return. They rank No. 1 nationally in most rebounding categories.

No. 2 Kentucky

Record: 29-5. Last 10: 10-0

Bid: SEC champion. RPI: 4

Best win: Beat No. 7 North Carolina 103-100 on Dec. 17.

Scouting the Wildcats: This top-five offense, which appears to be improving as it enters the NCAA tournament, features Edrice Adebayo (SEC’s top rebounder) and De’Aaron Fox (assists leader).

No. 3 UCLA

Record: 29-4. Last 10: 9-1

Bid: At-large. RPI: 16

Best win: Beat No. 1 Kentucky 97-92 on Dec. 3.

Scouting the Bruins: They’re the nation’s top-scoring team (90.4 points per game), and guard Lonzo Ball ranks No. 1 in assists (7.7).

No. 4 Butler

Record: 23-8. Last 10: 5-5

Bid: At-large. RPI: 14

Best win: Beat No. 8 Arizona 69-65 on Nov. 25.

Scouting the Bulldogs: Point guard Tyler Lewis ranks fourth in assists-to-turnover ratio, and they are fifth-best in turnovers (only 10 per game).

No. 5 Minnesota

Record: 24-9. Last 10: 8-2

Bid: At-large. RPI: 21

Best win: Beat No. 15 Purdue 91-80 on Jan. 1.

Scouting the Golden Gophers: They are NCAA leaders in blocked shots (7.0 per game), and forward Reggie Lynch had 11 in one contest this season.

No. 6 Cincinnati

Record: 30-4. Last 10: 8-2

Bid: America East champion. RPI: 12

Best win: Beat SMU 66-64 on Jan. 12

Scouting the Bearcats: Like fellow American Athletic power SMU, the Bearcats are among the NCAA defensive leaders (fourth, with 60.2 points per game).

No. 7 Dayton

Record: 24-7. Last 10: 8-2

Bid: At-large. RPI: 28

Best win: Beat VCU 79-71 on March 1.

Scouting the Flyers: Dayton ranks 25th in turnover margin (versus opponents), but is near the bottom in rebounding and struggles against strong teams.

No. 8 Arkansas

Record: 25-9. Last 10: 8-2

Bid: At-large. RPI: 25

Best win: Beat No. 21 South Carolina 83-76 on Feb. 15.

Scouting the Razorbacks: Power forward Moses Kingsley led the SEC in rebounds and blocked shots.

No. 9 Seton Hall

Record: 21-11. Last 10: 7-3

Bid: At-large. RPI: 44

Best win: Beat No. 13 Butler 70-64 on March 4.

Scouting the Pirates: Forward Angel Delgado, a likely future NBA lottery pick, leads the country in rebounds (13.1 per game). The Pirates have three wins against RPI top 40 teams.

No. 10 Wichita State

Record: 30-4. Last 10: 10-0

Bid: Missouri Valley champion. RPI: 31

Best win: Beat Colorado State 82-67 on Dec. 3.

Scouting the Shockers: Led by former Winthrop coach Gregg Marshall, they have dominated opponents, outscoring teams by nearly 20 points a game. This is an experienced team.

No. 11 Wake Forest

Record: 19-13. Last 10: 6-4

Bid: At-large. RPI: 39

Best win: Beat No. 8 Louisville 88-81 on March 1.

Scouting the Deacons: They have been one of the ACC’s best teams down the stretch, playing the nation’s sixth-toughest schedule. Forward John Collins can take over a game.

No. 11 Kansas State

Record: 20-13. Last 10: 4-6

Bid: At-large. RPI: 57

Best win: Beat No. 7 West Virginia 79-75 on Jan. 21.

Scouting the Wildcats: Point guard Barry Brown (2.4 steals per game) is among the nation’s best, but the Wildcats rank among the worst rebounding teams.

No. 12 Middle Tennessee State

Record: 30-4. Last 10: 10-0

Bid: Conference USA champion. RPI: 35

Best win: Beat Vanderbilt 71-48 on Dec. 8.

Scouting the Blue Raiders: This is largely the same team that KO’d Michigan State in last year’s NCAA tournament. They are top-10 in forcing turnovers.

No. 13 Winthrop

Record: 26-6. Last 10: 9-1

Bid: Big South champion. RPI: 70

Best win: Beat Illinois 84-80 on Nov. 21.

Scouting the Eagles: Keon Johnson ranks 10th nationally in scoring (22.5 points per game) and 17 th in 3-pointers per game (3.19).

No. 14 Kent State

Record: 22-13. Last 10: 9-1

Bid: Mid-American champion. RPI: 143

Best win: Beat Akron 70-67 on March 3 and 70-65 on March 11.

Scouting the Golden Flashes: Power forward Jimmy Hall leads the country’s No. 2 rebounding team. This is the 15th anniversary of Kent’s run to the Elite 8.

No. 15 Northern Kentucky

Record: 24-10. Last 10: 9-1

Bid: Horizon League champion. RPI: 87

Best win: Beat Valparaiso 82-78 on Feb. 26.

Scouting the Norse: They made the NCAA tournament in their first year of eligibility. This is a young team led by sophomore point guard Drew McDonald.

No. 16 Texas Southern

Record: 23-11. Last 10: 9-1

Bid: Southwestern Athletic champion. RPI: 104

Best win: Beat Rice 71-68 on Nov. 16.

Scouting the Tigers: Zach Lofton is 13th nationally in free throws for the third-most fouled team in Division I. The Tigers are 0-6 in their NCAA appearances.

WEST REGION

No. 1 Gonzaga

Record: 32-1. Last 10: 9-1

Bid: West Coast champion. RPI: 8

Best win: Beat No. 16 Arizona 69-62 on Dec. 3.

Scouting the Bulldogs: The Zags enter the tournament with the No. 1 scoring margin over opponents (23.4 points) and feature a lineup full of potential pros.

No. 2 Arizona

Record: 30-4. Last 10: 9-1

Bid: Pac 12 champion. RPI: 2

Best win: Beat No. 3 UCLA 96-85 on Jan. 21.

Scouting the Wildcats: This might be a coming-out party for 7-footer Lauri Markkanen, who leads the team (the Pac 12’s best, down the stretch) in nearly every offensive category.

No. 3 Florida State

Record: 25-8. Last 10: 6-4

Bid: At-large. RPI: 13

Best win: Beat No. 7 Duke 88-72 on Jan. 10.

Scouting the Seminoles: Forward Jonathan Isaac is among the best freshmen in this tournament. He and point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes are the keys to Florida State’s hopes.

No. 4 West Virginia

Record: 26-8. Last 10: 7-3

Bid: At-large. RPI: 24

Best win: Beat No. 2 Kansas 85-69 on Jan. 24.

Scouting the Mountaineers: Defense fuels their game, as they rank No. 1 in steals (10.5 per game) and turnovers margin (plus 8.4).

No. 5 Notre Dame

Record: 25-9. Last 10: 8-2

Bid: At-large. RPI: 23

Best win: Beat No. 16 Florida State 77-73 on March 10.

Scouting the Fighting Irish: They are at their best when sent to the foul line, making 80 percent of their free throws. And forward Bonzie Colson is among the nation’s best big men.

No. 6 Maryland

Record: 24-8. Last 10: 4-6

Bid: At-large. RPI: 34

Best win: Beat Minnesota 85-78 on Jan. 28.

Scouting the Terrapins: They rely on interior defense and led the Big Ten in blocked shots. Perimeter defense has been a problem at times, though.

No. 7 Saint Mary’s

Record: 28-4. Last 10: 8-2

Bid: At-large. RPI: 17

Best win: Beat Dayton 61-57 on Nov. 19.

Scouting the Gaels: While rival Gonzaga features a high-scoring offense, the Gaels are No. 2 behind Virginia in defense (56.5 points per game).

No. 8 Northwestern

Record: 23-11. Last 10: 8-2

Bid: At-large. RPI: 21

Best win: Beat No. 7 Wisconsin 66-59 on Feb. 12.

Scouting the Wildcats: Finally, they have made the NCAA field, and they have been hot in recent weeks. They rank No. 1 in the Big Ten in fewest turnovers.

No. 9 Vanderbilt

Record: 19-15. Last 10: 7-3

Bid: At-large. RPI: 38

Best win: Beat No. 12 Florida 73-71 on March 4.

Scouting the Commodores: First-year coach Bryce Drew and his team (the first to get an NCAA berth with 15 losses) faced the fifth-toughest Division I schedule.

No. 10 VCU

Record: 26-8. Last 10: 8-2

Bid: At-large. RPI: 19

Best win: Beat Middle Tennessee 80-77 on Dec. 17.

Scouting the Rams: They’ve been called for more fouls than all but 44 of 347 Division I teams, but their pressure defense puts them among NCAA leaders in steals.

No. 11 Xavier

Record: 21-13. Last 10: 3-7

Bid: At-large. RPI: 36

Best win: Beat No. 22 Creighton 82-80 on Feb. 4.

Scouting the Musketeers: A late-season collapse almost wiped out their NCAA hopes. They are strong rebounders but have a shaky perimeter defense.

No. 12 Princeton

Record: 23-6. Last 10: 10-0

Bid: Ivy League champion. RPI: 49

Best win: Beat Bucknell 72-70 on Dec. 22.

Scouting the Tigers: They rolled unbeaten through the Ivy League schedule, thanks to a defense holding foes to 61.6 points per game.

No. 13 Bucknell

Record: 26-8. Last 10: 8-2

Bid: Patriot champion. RPI: 63

Best win: Beat Vanderbilt 75-72 on Nov. 21.

Scouting the Bison: Nana Foulland is most of the offense (field-goal percentage, blocked shots, double-doubles). Otherwise, their shooting is shaky.

No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast

Record: 26-7. Last 10: 9-1

Bid: Atlantic Sun champion. RPI: 85

Best win: Beat UT-Arlington 85-72 on Nov. 15.

Scouting the Eagles: This isn’t the entertaining dunking machine of a few years ago, but they are accurate shooters, hitting 50.2 percent from the floor.

No. 15 North Dakota

Record: 22-9. Last 10: 9-1

Bid: Big Sky champion. RPI: 144

Best win: Beat Weber State 93-89 on March 11.

Scouting the Fighting Hawks: Point guard Quinton Hooker was near the top of Big Sky

statistics in assists, steals, free-throw percentage and minutes played.

No. 16 South Dakota State

Record: 18-16. Last 10: 8-2

Bid: Summit League champion. RPI: 154

Best win: Beat South Dakota 74-71 on March 6.

Scouting the Jackrabbits: They have won six straight and feature the nation’s No. 2 scorer, Mike Daum (25.3 per game). He scored 51 points in a game this season.

