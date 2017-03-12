NC Central to face UC Davis in NCAA tournament play-in game

22:36 Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski: 'My kids have taken me on this journey this week' Pause

3:58 UNC's Roy Williams after loss to Duke: 'Right now, I'm really ticked'

2:32 Duke wins the ACC Tournament

1:06 Duke's Luke Kennard talks about the Blue Devils' ACC victory

1:59 Duke Grayson Allen: 'It just feels great'

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home

0:36 Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn on smoothing things over with Devin Funchess

0:50 Snow in Charlotte Sunday morning

0:41 Kurt Busch celebrates Daytona 500 win