Questions that will determine whether UNC returns to the Final Four

1:16 Journey to the Tourney: UNC's March Madness history Pause

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:09 Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history

1:31 NCAA president discusses impact of HB2 in North Carolina

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right'

22:36 Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski: 'My kids have taken me on this journey this week'

7:44 Triangle residents speak out on NCAA HB2 decision

1:32 UNC-Wilmington coach Kevin Keatts after his Seahawks defeated William & Mary

1:40 UNC-Wilmington coach talks about his pride in his players after loss to Duke