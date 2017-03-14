Charlotte 49ers freshmen basketball players to transfer

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law Pause

1:10 Will Archie Miller be NC State's next basketball coach?

1:09 Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history

1:10 Archie Miller: NC State did a lot for me

1:32 UNC-Wilmington coach Kevin Keatts after his Seahawks defeated William & Mary

1:16 Journey to the Tourney: UNC's March Madness history

1:31 NCAA president discusses impact of HB2 in North Carolina

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right'

1:19 Senior Kennedy Meeks reflects on 4-year journey at UNC