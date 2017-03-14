Charlotte 49ers freshmen basketball players to transfer

Charlotte 49ers freshman Quentin Jackson and redshirt freshman Lukas Bergang will transfer, and redshirt junior Benas Griciunas will graduate in May and pursue a professional career in Europe, the school confirmed Tuesday.
Jackson, a 6-foot-3 guard, entered this season as the top freshman in Conference USA and the 49ers’ highest-ranked recruit since 2012, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
At times, Jackson showed flashes of his potential. After seeing limited playing time in nonconference play, he averaged 10.4 points through his first eight conference games and was named C-USA Freshman of the Week on Jan. 2.
Jackson’s performance early on in C-USA play pushed him into Charlotte’s starting lineup. However, after scoring just one point in a loss to Rice on Jan. 28, he didn’t make another start for the rest of the season. He averaged 2.1 points and 12.3 minutes in the 49ers’ final 10 games.
With sophomore Jon Davis, Charlotte’s leading scorer, cemented as the team’s starting point guard, Jackson likely wouldn’t see a major improvement in playing time at his primary position next season.
When reached Tuesday, Jackson said he’s still exploring his options.
Bergang and Griciunas represent two of six 7-footers who have ever played for the 49ers. However, neither saw significant playing time.
Griciunas, an Auburn transfer who came to the program under coach Alan Major, averaged 3.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 47 games with Charlotte. He started seven games this season, averaging 3.0 points and 1.8 rebounds.
Griciunas, who has another year of eligibility, is on track to graduate in May. On Tuesday, he said he plans on returning home to Lithuania after graduation and weighing his options.
Bergang, from Sweden, redshirted during the 2015-16 season and played in just nine games this season.
