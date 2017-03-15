Charlotte’s ‘little man’ Austin Duke takes advantage of big opportunity in front of NFL scouts

0:44 PETA protests UniverSoul Circus in Charlotte Pause

1:10 Will Archie Miller be NC State's next basketball coach?

1:10 Archie Miller: NC State did a lot for me

1:32 UNC-Wilmington coach Kevin Keatts after his Seahawks defeated William & Mary

2:32 Duke celebrates ACC Tournament Championship

1:14 Duke's Jayson Tatum says Blue Devils can beat any team

2:12 Duke's Krzyzewski praises play of freshman Jason Tatum against Virginia in Charlottesville

5:35 UNC's Roy Williams: 'I've been criticized for 29 years for not calling timeouts'

1:28 UNC's Joel Berry on Duke: 'I would love to get revenge on them again'