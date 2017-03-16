Winthrop’s season ends in NCAA Tournament loss to Butler

Winthrop’s best men’s basketball season in at least eight years ended Thursday in Milwaukee with a 76-64 loss to the fourth-seeded Butler Bulldogs.
Butler used muscle, balance and composure to outlast the Eagles, who never could put together the big run that would have gotten the neutral crowd behind the underdog and put the game’s outcome in doubt.
Xavier Cooks led the 13th seed Eagles (26-7) with 23 points and six boards, while Keon Johnson had 17 in his final game in the garnet and gold. Avery Woodson led Butler (24-8) with 18 points, 15 of those coming in the first half.
A 16-2 Butler run late in the first half helped the Bulldogs grow a 19-point lead (39-20), before the Eagles reeled them in with a 7-2 spurt before the half. Woodson canned a 3 with a defender smack in his face, before the Bulldogs steadily grew their lead at the free throw line.
Winthrop made the halftime deficit bearable with a corner 3 from Xavier Cooks that ended a 5-minute stretch without a field goal. Cooks then spun his man into the lane a dropped in a close-range shot as the halftime buzzer screeched.
Johnson picked up his teammates early in the second half with a solo 7-0 run that got Winthrop within single digits of the Bulldogs, 48-41, with 13 minutes, 19 seconds left. But the Bulldogs, who beat the defending national champs Villanova twice in the regular season, flexed their muscles with a 12-2 run to regain control of the contest. Point guard Tyler Lewis knifed the Eagles defense for a layup that prompted a timeout from Pat Kelsey, whose team suddenly trailed 60-43 with less than 9 minutes left.
The Eagles never recovered from their final staggering and Butler moves on to play the winner of Minnesota-Middle Tennessee State in Saturday’s second round.
