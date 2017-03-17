NC State hires Kevin Keatts as its next basketball coach

North Carolina-Wilmington head coach Kevin Keatts talks with reporters following his team's narrow loss to Virginia in the first round of NCAA Tournament action.
UNCW head coach Kevin Keatts reacts in the first half against the Duke Blue Devils during the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Dunkin' Donuts Center on March 17, 2016 in Providence, Rhode Island.
Jim Rogash
Getty Images
Head coach Kevin Keatts of the North Carolina Wilmington Seahawks reacts in the first half against the Duke Blue Devils during the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Dunkin' Donuts Center on March 17, 2016 in Providence, Rhode Island.
Jim Rogash
Getty Images File Photo
Marshall coach Greg White, right, and assistant coach Kevin Keatts, left, shout at official Mike Sanzere, center, during the their Mid-America Conference game against Eastern Michigan Monday, Feb. 3, 2003, in Ypsilanti, Mich.
DUANE BURLESON
AP File Photo
Louisville's Peyton Siva (3) and Kyle Kuric (14) celebrate with assistant coach Kevin Keatts, left, following their 77-74 win over West Virginia in an NCAA college basketball game at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va., on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2012.
David Smith
AP File Photo
Russ Smith #2 of the Louisville Cardinals is held up by assistant coach Kevin Keatts as they celebrate with teammates after they won 85-63 against the Duke Blue Devils during the Midwest Regional Final round of the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 31, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Streeter Lecka
Getty Images File Photo
Louisville head coach Rick Pitino, right, talks with assistant coach Kevin Keatts during their victory over Cornell Nov. 15, 2013, in Louisville, Ky.
Timothy D. Easley
AP File Photo
Louisville head coach Rick Pitino, left, talks to his assistants Mike Balado, center, and Kevin Keatts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, in Louisville, Ky. in December 2013.
Timothy D. Easley
AP File Photo
UNCW head basketball coach Kevin Keatts was officially welcomed at by fans and players at Trask Coliseum on April 1, 2014.
Ken Blevins
The (Wilmington) Star News File Photo
Ken Blevins
The (Wilmington) Star News File Photo
UNCW basketball coach Kevin Keatts waves to the crowd during the 67th N.C. Azalea Festival parade in downtown Wilmington on April 12, 2014.
Matt Born
The (Wilmington) Star News File Photo
UNCW basketball head coach Kevin Keatts is introduced during Midnight Madness festivities at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington October 17, 2014.
Matt Born
The (Wilmington) Star News File Photo
UNC Wilmington head coach Kevin Keatts shouts instructions to his team during a game against Louisville Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Louisville, Ky.
Timothy D. Easley
AP File Photo
Kevin Keatts works with campers on an attention drill during basketball camp at UNCW's Trask Coliseum in August 2015.
Ken Blevins
The (Wilmington) Star News File Photo
UNCW head basketball coach Kevin Keatts and his son KJ watch as New Hanover High School plays Cary High School during the Leon Brogden Holiday Basketball Tournament at Trask Coliseum in December 2015.
Mike Spencer
The (Wilmington) Star News File Photo
UNCW head coach Kevin Keatts speaks to the fans after the Seahawks 74-68 win over Towson at Trask Coliseum in February 2016.
Mike Spencer
The (Wilmington) Star News File Photo
UNC Wilmington head coach Kevin Keatts looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Colonial Athletic Association Championship against Hofstra, Monday, March 7, 2016, in Baltimore.
Nick Wass
AP File Photo
UNC Wilmington head coach Kevin Keatts, center, celebrates their win in an NCAA college basketball game in the Colonial Athletic Association Championship against Hofstra, in Baltimore in March 2016.
Nick Wass
AP File Photo
UNC Wilmington head coach Kevin Keatts reacts after he finished cutting down the net after an NCAA college basketball game in the Colonial Athletic Association Championship against Hofstra, Monday, March 7, 2016, in Baltimore.
Nick Wass
AP File Photo
Mike Spencer
The (Wilmington) Star News File Photo
UNCW head coach Kevin Keatts arrives at Trask Coliseum with the rest of the team fresh off the Seahawks 80-73 overtime win against Hofstra to take home 2016 CAA Championship trophy.
Mike Spencer
The (Wilmington) Star News File Photo
UNCW men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts walks off the court with his son K.J. after practice at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. before their first NCAA appearance in a decade in March 2016.
Mike Spencer
The (Wilmington) Star News File Photo
UNCW's head coach Kevin Keatts shakes hands with Duke Blue Devils players after the Duke Blue Devils defeat the North Carolina Wilmington Seahawks 93-85 during the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Dunkin' Donuts Center on March 17, 2016 in Providence, Rhode Island.
Maddie Meyer
Getty Images File Photo
Coach Kevin Keatts talks to his players as UNCW took on ECU Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016 at Trask Coliseum.
Ken Blevins
The (Wilmington) Star News
UNCW men's basketball coach Kevin Keatts, stands next to Janice Kingoff, while addressing the Seahawk Club during a pregame social prior to the game against Charleston in Hanover Hall in Wilmington, N.C. Thursday, February 2, 2017.
Matt Born
The (Wilmington) Star News
UNCW head basketball coach Kevin Keatts talks to the crowd following the game against Northeastern during senior day at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C. Saturday, February 25, 2017.
Matt Born
The (Wilmington) Star News
UNCW fans cheer for head basketball coach Kevin Keatts during a pregame party prior to the CAA championship game against Charleston at the Hilton Doubletree in North Charleston, S.C., Monday, March 6, 2017.
Matt Born
The (Wilmington) Star News
UNC Wilmington's head coach Kevin Keatts talks to a ref during their game against College of Charleston during the first half of an NCAA college championship basketball game in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, S.C., Monday, March 6, 2017.
Mic Smith
AP
UNCW head coach Kevin Keatts cuts down the net after defeating College of Charleston 78-69 in an NCAA college basketball game in Charleston, S.C., Monday, March 6, 2017.
Mike Spencer
The (Wilmington) Star News
UNCW basketball fans hi-five head basketball coach Kevin Keatts in front of Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C. Tuesday, March 7, 2017. The team was returning from Charleston after winning their second consecutive CAA tournament championship.
Matt Born
The (Wilmington) Star News
UNC Wilmington head coach Kevin Keatts, left, and Virginia head coach Tony Bennett greet each other before the start of a first-round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 16, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.
Gary McCullough
AP
Head coach Kevin Keatts of the North Carolina Wilmington Seahawks watches during their game against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2017 in Orlando, Florida.
Rob Carr
Getty Images
