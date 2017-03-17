Manuale, Melvin Watkins extend father, son moments with each NCAA tournament win

Manuale Watkins walked off the floor banging his chest, each thump removing him further from the frustration that plagued him Friday afternoon.
Foul trouble limited Watkins, Arkansas’ senior guard, to just 19 minutes and zero points. But his late-game defense helped the Razorbacks, the No. 8 seed in the East Region, to a 77-71 win over No. 9 seed Seton Hall in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
The victory extends Arkansas’ season — and Watkins’ career. Perhaps most importantly, it allows Watkins to continue being coached by his father, associate head coach Melvin Watkins.
“This is just a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I want it to last as long as it can,” Manuale Watkins said. “As of right now, it’s at least one more game.”
Melvin Watkins played for the Charlotte 49ers from 1973-77, captaining the program to its lone Final Four as a senior. In 1978, he became an assistant coach for the 49ers, a position he held for 19 years before being named the head coach in 1996.
However, after just two years, he left for the same position at Texas A&M. He coached the Aggies for six seasons and has since been an associate head coach at Missouri and Arkansas.
Manuale Watkins followed his father each step of the way. He came close to attending Missouri State on a full scholarship after high school. But on signing day, he announced he’d walk on with the Razorbacks.
So they remained together, father and son. Four years have passed, and little time remains. The Watkins’ basketball journey could come to an end Sunday against No. 1 seed North Carolina.
We’re from the Carolinas, my whole family is. I have a bunch of family at the game. ... Beating them would be great. Arkansas guard Manuale Watkins, on playing UNC
Melvin Watkins and the 49ers came close to playing the Tar Heels in the 1977 national championship game, but they lost to Marquette in the semifinal. That and the chance for a few more games with his father serve as further motivation for Manuale Watkins.
“We’re from the Carolinas, my whole family is,” said Manuale Watkins, who was born in Charlotte in 1994. “I have a bunch of family at the game. It’s special, especially playing a team from North Carolina, a big blue blood. Beating them would be great.”
Jones’ career ends
Although Manuale Watkins continues his college career, the same can’t be said for Seton Hall guard Madison Jones, an alumnus of Raleigh’s Ravenscroft School and a former player at Wake Forest.
Jones played for the Demon Deacons from 2012-15 before being dismissed from the program in August of 2015, shortly after being charged with driving while impaired.
He spent last year, which would have been his senior season, away from basketball. The Pirates, however, offered him a chance to continue his career as a graduate transfer, and Friday’s game marked his first in the NCAA tournament.
“I can’t thank coach (Kevin Willard) enough for giving me this opportunity,” said Jones after Friday’s loss. “It’s a blessing to just be here. It’s a dream come true to be playing in the tournament. It’s been a blessing the whole way.”
A questionable call
The end of the Arkansas-Seton Hall game didn’t come without controversy.
With the Pirates trailing 72-71, junior forward Desi Rodriguez committed a foul with 18.3 seconds left. However, the officials reviewed the play and changed the call to a flagrant foul on Rodriguez.
Arkansas’ Jaylen Barford made a pair of free throws, forcing Seton Hall to foul again and ultimately fall into a hole it couldn’t dig out of.
“It was a basketball play for me. It wasn’t intentional,” Rodriguez said. “We were using a trap, and he got past me. I tried to foul him as quick as I could, and I didn’t know how hard I pushed him.”
Other observations
Moses Kingsley, the Razorbacks’ senior center, delivered the play of the day when he blocked Khadeen Carrington’s layup attempt with six seconds left. The block marked Kingsley’s fourth of the game, which he finished with a game-best 23 points.
The Texas Southern Ocean of Soul band put on an impressive show, complete with a trombone, throughout the Tigers’ 103-64 loss against North Carolina.
