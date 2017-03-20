Photo Gallery: Duke's season comes to an end as Gamecocks upset Blue Devils | 03.19.17

Duke co-captain Amile Jefferson looks at the scoreboard as he fouls out of the game against the Gamecocks in the closing minute. South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81 in the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke students Ian Ryan, Jennifer Diesel and Holly Cramer cheer as the Blue Devils take an early lead over South Carolina during their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) kicks the ball out past South Carolina guard Justin McKie (20) and guard Duane Notice (10) in the second half of play South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) grimaces in pain and looks at a game official after getting tangled up with a South Carolina player in the first half of play. South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) is fouled by South Carolina forward Sedee Keita (24) in the first half of play at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) looks to pass as South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) and teammate South Carolina forward Chris Silva (30) defend in the first half. at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski wants an "over the back" call against the Gamecocks during the first half of play. South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes in for a first half dunk over the Gamecocks. South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
South Carolina’s Chris Silva (30) takes a hand in the face from Duke’s Matt Jones (13) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke guard Matt Jones (13) dives for a loose ball as South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) and teammate Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) converge from behind in the first half of play. South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke guard Matt Jones (13) and South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) wrestle for a loose ball in the first half. South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke’s Jason Tatum (0) controls a defensive rebound over South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell (0) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski directs the Blue Devils during the first half against South Carolina on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21) reacts after a basket during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game against South Carolina on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke guard Frank Jackson (15) is fouled by South Carolina forward Jarrell Holliman (31) in the second half of play. South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) attempts a move inside in the first half of play. South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
South Carolina’s Justin McKie (20) and Chris Silva (30) celebrate their 88-81 victory over Duke in the NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C
Duke senior Matt Jones (13) is consoled by teammates after fouling out of the game against South Carolina during their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) reacts after scoring a three point basket in the second half against South Carolina during their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke guard Grayson Allen (3) is fouled by South Carolina forward Sedee Keita (24) in the first half of play as he dished the ball off to teammate Duke forward Harry Giles (1). South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski directs his team on defense during the second half against South Carolina on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke’s Grayson Allen (3) looses the ball surrounded by South Carolina’s Hassani Gravett (2), Sindarius Thornwell (0) and Duane Notice (10) during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) slaps the ball away from South Carolina forward Chris Silva (30) in the first half of play at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
South Carolina’s Duane Notice (10) celebrates on the bench as the Gamecocks open a lead against Duke in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) guards South Carolina forward Maik Kotsar (21) in the first half. South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski argues with the officials during the second half against South Carolina on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
South Carolina coach Frank Martin reacts to a foul called against his team during the second half against Duke in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
South Carolina’s Chris Silva (30) drives to the basket past Duke’s Frank Jackson (15) for a dunk in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell (0) drives to the basket against Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21) in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Thornwell lead all scores with 24 points.
Duke’s Frank Jackson (15) drives to the basket for two of his 15 points in the second half against South Carolina during their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) gets the ball stripped from him by South Carolina guard Justin McKie (20) in the second half of play. South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke’s Frank Jackson (15) watches as South Carolina shoots free throws to secure their 88-81 victory over Duke during their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
South Carolina’s Rakym Felder (4) celebrates after sinking a three point basket in the second half against Duke in their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke Harry Giles (1) defends South Carolina’s Chris Silva (30) during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
South Carolina guard Duane Notice (10) reacys after hitting a second half three pointer late in the game as the Gamecocks upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
South Carolina head coach Frank Martin yells at his team to get back on defense in the closing minute of the game as the Gamecocks upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke forward Amile Jefferson (21) attempts to block a shot by South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) as the rest of the Blue Devils look on in the second half of play. South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke guard Luke Kennard (5) fires up a first half three pointer as South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) defends. South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21), Frank Jackson (15), Jason Tatum (0), Luke Kennard (5) and Grayson Allen (3) huddle together during the closing minute of play in their loss to South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski sits quietlky on the sidelines near games end flanked by associate head coach Jeff Capel (left) and assistant coach Jon Scheyer as South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
With less than a minute to play against South Carolina, the sting of a loss sets in for Duke’s Amile Jefferson (21), Jason Tatum (0) and Grayson Allen (3) during their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The Blue Devils fell 88-81 to South Carolina.
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks up at the scoreboard as he fouls out of the game in the closing seconds. South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke guard Matt Jones (13) and teammate guard Luke Kennard (5) sit on the bench near games' end as South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke forward Jayson Tatum (0) leaves the floor as South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke forward Harry Giles (1) sits alone in the locker room after South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Duke senior co-captain guard Matt Jones (13) sits in silent reflection in the locker room after South Carolina upset the Blue Devils 88-81at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Bob Harris, "The Voice of ther Blue Devils" takes his last walk to the team bus as he ends a 41 year run. Harris announced he would retire at the end of this year's basketball season and the South Carolina upset of the Blue Devils 88-81 at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. made this his last game.
