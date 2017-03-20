Photo Gallery: North Carolina defeats Arkansas in NCAA Tournament |03.19.17

North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1) drives to the basket against Arkansas’ Moses Kinglsey (33) in the second half against during their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) secures an offensive rebound from Arkansas Jaylen Barford (0) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Meeks scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds in the Tar Heels’ 72-65 victory.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3), Nate Britt (0) and Theo Pinson (1) defend Arkansas’ Anton Beard (31) during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) drives to the basket against Arkansas’ Manuale Watkins (21) during the first half of the NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) battles for a loose ball with Arkansas Manuale Watkins (21) and Jaylen Barford (0) during the first half of their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives to the basket in the first half against Arkansas during the NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Arkansas’ Dusty Hannahs (3) comes out of the game with a cut in the first half against North Carolina during their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
The UNC pep band plays the National Anthem prior to the start of their Second Round game against Arkansas at the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the first half against Arkansas in their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) congratulates teammate Nate Britt (0) after the Tar Heels opened an early lead over Arkansas during the first half of the NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
UNC forward Luke Maye (32) gets tangled up with Arkansas guard Manuale Watkins (21) and guard Jaylen Barford (0) in the first half of play at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
UNC head coach Roy Williams and forward Theo Pinson (1) watch as Arkansas cuts into their first half lead. UNC advances to the Sweet 16 beating Arkansas 72-65 at the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
UNC forward Luke Maye (32) tries to snatch a first half rebound as Arkansas guard Anton Beard (31) and guard Daryl Macon (4) in the first half at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
UNC head coach Roy Williams yells at his team in the first half of play as they battle Arkansas at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) shoots over Arkansas’ Moses Kinglsey (33) during the first half of the NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
The UNC bench, led by guard Kenny Williams (center) reacts after a first half basket against Arkansas at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) tries to move the ball against Arkansas forward Moses Kingsley (33) in the first half of play at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) and Arkansas guard Manuale Watkins (21) fight for a first half rebound at the Second Round of the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) shoots over Arkansas’ Daryl Macon (4) during the first half of the NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams watches his team during the second half against Arkansas in their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Arkansas’ Daryl Macon (4) is surrounded by North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0),Isaiah Hicks (4) and Kennedy Meeks (3) in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) blocks a shot by Arkansas’ Moses Kinglsey (33) during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) makes a steal from Arkansas’ Dusty Hannahs (3) during the second half of their game during the NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) dunks ahead of Arkansas’ Daryl Macon (4) during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) gets a dunk in the second half against Arkansas during their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Nate Britt (0) drives to the basket against Arkansas’ Jaylen Barford (0) during their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) drives to the basket in the second half against Arkansas during their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) reacts after scoring the final bucket for the Tar Heels’ in their 72-65 victory over Arkansas during their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
UNC forward Justin Jackson (44) gets sandwiched between Arkansas forward Moses Kingsley (33) and guard Manuale Watkins (21) in the second half of play. UNC advances to the Sweet 16 beating Arkansas 72-65 at the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
UNC forward Isaiah Hicks (4) and Arkansas guard Manuale Watkins (21) race for a loose ball in the second half of play. UNC advances to the Sweet 16 beating Arkansas 72-65 at the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the second half against Arkansas in their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks (3) taps in a basket over Arkansas’ Dusty Hannahs (3) during the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Arkansas’ Jaylen Barford (0) is trapped by North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) and Theo Pinson (1) in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Arkansas’ Dusty Hannahs (3) looses control of the ball under pressure from North Carolina’s Theo Pinson (1), Nate Britt (0) and Justin Jackson (44) during the closing second of the game during the NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams talks with his team during the second half against Arkansas in their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
UNC head coach Roy Williams huddles with his team in the closing minute of the game. UNC advances to the Sweet 16 beating Arkansas 72-65 at the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
UNC head coach Roy Williams yells at his team to play defense in the closing minute of the game against Arkansas . UNC advances to the Sweet 16 beating Arkansas 72-65 at the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
Arkansas forward Adrio Bailey (2) tries to draw a foul on UNC guard Joel Berry II as he goes up for a shot in the closing seconds of the game. (2)UNC advances to the Sweet 16 beating Arkansas 72-65 at the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
UNC forward Kennedy Meeks (3) and UNC forward Isaiah Hicks (4) go up to block a second half shot by Arkansas forward Moses Kingsley (33). Kingsley was fouled on the play and missed both foul shots late in the game. UNC advances to the Sweet 16 beating Arkansas 72-65 at the NCAA tournament Sunday, March 19, 2017, at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Joel Berry II (2) drives against Arkansas’ Moses Kinglsey (33) during the second half of the NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) puts up a shot over Arkansas’ Adrio Bailey (2) in the second half of their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks (4) drives to the basket for a dunk against Arkansas’ Moses Kinglsey (33) in the second half during their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) dunks, scoring the final bucket for the Tar Heels’ in their 72-65 victory over Arkansas during their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Justin Jackson (44) and Theo Pinson (1) react after Jackson scored the final bucket for the Tar Heels’ in their 72-65 victory over Arkansas during their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (21) congratulates teammate Joel Berry II (2) after their 72-65 victory against Arkansas during their NCAA Tournament game on Sunday, March 19, 2017 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.
