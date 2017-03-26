Social Media talks South Carolina Gamecocks (finally) in the Final Four

Here are some social media reactions to South Carolina’s come-from-behind win over Florida in the Elite 8.
South Carolina mood... pic.twitter.com/y4SXik3KqV— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 26, 2017
Former Gamecocks quarterback Stephen Garcia posted a rather appropriate gif, delivered by one of the most popular wrestlers of all-time, Ric Flair.
FOREVER TO THEE!!! #WOOOOOOO!! pic.twitter.com/uuThdJd1YF— Stephen Garcia (@StephenGarcia) March 26, 2017
Former South Carolina student and Hootie and the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker was brought to tears by the win.
Darius Rucker is crying pic.twitter.com/s5DYg0i6YA— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 26, 2017
National writer/TV host Bill Simmons was left dumbfounded by the Gamecocks win (posting this before the Kentucky-North Carolina semifinal)
I can't believe "North Carolina vs. South Carolina" is actually in play as an NCAA title game.— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 26, 2017
And the finally the slam dunk that was heard ‘round Columbia.
The exclamation point.#Elite8 pic.twitter.com/OdWoSwe8cD— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2017
