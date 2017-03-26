College Sports

March 26, 2017 5:03 PM

Social Media talks South Carolina Gamecocks (finally) in the Final Four

By Langston Wertz Jr.

Here are some social media reactions to South Carolina’s come-from-behind win over Florida in the Elite 8.

Former Gamecocks quarterback Stephen Garcia posted a rather appropriate gif, delivered by one of the most popular wrestlers of all-time, Ric Flair.

Former South Carolina student and Hootie and the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker was brought to tears by the win.

National writer/TV host Bill Simmons was left dumbfounded by the Gamecocks win (posting this before the Kentucky-North Carolina semifinal)

And the finally the slam dunk that was heard ‘round Columbia.

