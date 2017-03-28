N.C. State’s 15 runs too much for Charlotte 49ers to overcome

When the Charlotte 49ers visited N.C. State on March 1, they left Raleigh with a 6-5 win that sent the Wolfpack into a downward spiral.
N.C. State, ranked No. 10 in Baseball America’s Top 25 at the time, dropped nine of its next 17 games. The Wolfpack’s veteran hitters struggled.
Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark, N.C. State avenged its loss to Charlotte behind its best offensive performance of the season, scoring a season-high 15 runs in a 15-10 win.
The Wolfpack (14-12) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but it was during the fourth and fifth that it did most of its damage. N.C. State combined for 13 runs in those innings, with five scores coming on three home runs.
The 49ers (15-10) struck for seven runs in the bottom of fifth to cut the deficit to 14-7, but despite scoring three more runs, Charlotte couldn’t overcome the Wolfpack’s offensive output.
Three who mattered
Brad Debo, N.C. State: He led all players with six RBIs, going 3-for-4 with a home run. He fell a triple shy of the cycle.
Joe Dunand, N.C. State: He accounted for two of the Wolfpack’s three home runs.
Harris Yett, Charlotte: Yett, the 49ers’ No. 9 hitter, was one of four players on the team with two RBIs.
Observations
▪ One of the top highlights for Charlotte came in the top of the third, when Reece Hampton made a diving grab in center field to rob Will Wilson of a base hit and potentially prevent a run from scoring.
▪ The 49ers used nine pitchers, including junior left-hander Jacob Craver, who allowed one run across two innings in his first start of the season.
Worth mentioning
▪ Charlotte senior T.J. Nichting and junior Brett Netzer each recorded a hit, extending their team-best hitting streaks to nine games.
▪ Tuesday’s game marked the third between N.C. State and Charlotte at BB&T Ballpark. The Wolfpack has won all three games and leads the all-time series 27-9.
▪ With the win, N.C. State coach Elliott Avent is seven shy of becoming the fifth active coach in the ACC with 1,000 or more career wins.
