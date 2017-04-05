College Sports

April 5, 2017 3:56 PM

Ball is life: NC State football does the step-back challenge

By Abbie Bennett and Jonathan Alexander

abennett@newsobserver.com

The step-back challenge is an Internet viral phenomenon that has been around for years but has seen a resurgence – and N.C. State football is getting in on the action.

A video posted to Twitter on Wednesday shows members of the Wolfpack team and coaching staff – including head coach Dave Doeren – participating. The video was taken and posted by Terronne Prescod, an offensive guard for the Wolfpack from Decatur, Ga.

In the challenge, the person behind the camera asks, “Ball is life?” and participants are asked to show their “step back” move.

Warning: strong language.

