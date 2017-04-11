Junior college center tweets that he has committed to Charlotte 49ers

The Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball team filled a major void on Tuesday, when junior college center Jailan Haslem announced on Twitter that he was committing to Charlotte.
Haslem, 6-foot-10 and 260 pounds, averaged 9.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 31 games as a sophomore at Gordon State College in Barnesville, Ga., this season.
The addition of Haslem gives the 49ers some major help in the post. A lack of size plagued Charlotte last season, when it finished tied for 342nd out of 347 Division I teams in rebounding margin – the 49ers averaged 32.6 boards, and their opponents averaged 40.1.
Ready to start my next chapter at The University of North Carolina Charlotte. #NinerNation pic.twitter.com/7XoV4EQ7u5— Jailan The Giant (@KingHaslem) April 11, 2017
Haslem will likely see significant minutes following the graduations of forwards Anthony Vanhook and Reid Aube. Redshirt junior center Benas Griciunas plans to pursue a professional career in Europe next season, and redshirt freshman Lukas Bergang is transferring.
With Haslem’s commitment, Charlotte’s 2017 recruiting class features two players. DeVarte Watson, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, signed with the 49ers in November.
