April 11, 2017 4:43 PM

Junior college center tweets that he has committed to Charlotte 49ers

By Pat James

Correspondent

The Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball team filled a major void on Tuesday, when junior college center Jailan Haslem announced on Twitter that he was committing to Charlotte.

Haslem, 6-foot-10 and 260 pounds, averaged 9.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 31 games as a sophomore at Gordon State College in Barnesville, Ga., this season.

The addition of Haslem gives the 49ers some major help in the post. A lack of size plagued Charlotte last season, when it finished tied for 342nd out of 347 Division I teams in rebounding margin – the 49ers averaged 32.6 boards, and their opponents averaged 40.1.

Haslem will likely see significant minutes following the graduations of forwards Anthony Vanhook and Reid Aube. Redshirt junior center Benas Griciunas plans to pursue a professional career in Europe next season, and redshirt freshman Lukas Bergang is transferring.

With Haslem’s commitment, Charlotte’s 2017 recruiting class features two players. DeVarte Watson, a 6-foot-8 forward out of Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, signed with the 49ers in November.

