UNC, NC State, Duke: The best by the numbers

Sometime around 1982 or 1983 a minor-league player in the Atlanta Braves chain marched into the spring training office of the athletic trainer and demanded that he wear jersey No. 44 for the Durham Bulls that summer.
The athletic trainer first laughed. Then he informed the youngster that approval to wear that number would have to come from Atlanta’s director of the minor leagues. That was one Hank Aaron, the reigning home run king whose No. 44 jersey number had been retired by the Braves, not to be worn by any player in the Atlanta system ever again.
There are many revered numbers in the history of sports, the 44 worn by Aaron certainly being one of those. Among others are Babe Ruth’s No. 3, Mickey Mantle’s No. 7, Pele’s No. 10, Michael Jordan’s No. 23, Jackie Robinson’s No. 42, Jerry Rice’s No. 80 and Wayne Gretzky’s No. 99.
The New York Yankees were considered among the first teams to begin placing numbers on the back of jerseys. Those early numbers corresponded with the team’s batting order, thus Ruth wore No. 3 and Lou Gehrig donned No. 4. Into the 1970s, professional soccer players around the world wore jersey numbers that corresponded with their positions.
In many, if not most, cases over the years, an athlete at every level from Little League to the big leagues and from sandlot to college simply wore the jersey number that was issued by the club.
Perhaps the most unusual number in sports history belonged to 3-foot-7 Eddie Gaedel, who played in one game in 1951 for the St. Louis Browns as part of a publicity stunt by club owner Bill Veeck. Gaedel wore number “1/8” in his one plate appearance. He walked.
Collegiate sports among the Research Triangle schools also had a couple of runs of rather odd jersey numbers. From 1958 through 1962, several ACC teams, including N.C. State, wore different home and away jersey numbers. We can only assume the numbers – for instance, the Wolfpack’s Lou Pucillo wore No. 20 at home and No. 21 on the road in 1959 – were an effort to help game officials in signaling fouls to the scorer’s table.
Officiating also played a part in Everett Case’s bizarre idea for jersey numbers that he brought to N.C. State from his high school coaching days in Indiana. From 1946 through 1957, Case’s Wolfpack players all wore non-traditional basketball numbers in the 70s and 80s.
“He said he wanted the high numbers because, at the end of the game, those officials in no way would want to blow the whistle, put the ball between their knees and try to hold up to the scorer number 87,” says Bucky Waters, who wore No. 75 during the 1956 and 1957 seasons. “If you’re an official in that situation, trying to (signal) 87 or 88 or 92, that’s four hands full.”
Waters wore home jersey No. 14 and road jersey No. 15 during his senior season of 1958 after the NCAA mandated that all numbers be 55 or lower with the exception of 0 and 6 through 9 which were also banned. Football at every level has long dictated a certain range of numbers for specific positions on the field.
There have been some unusual reasons for selecting specific jersey numbers in Triangle men’s basketball history. Legend has it that David Thompson switched from No. 30 to No. 44 during his sophomore year at N.C. State because that was his world-record standing vertical jump in inches. Turns out, Thompson chose the number in honor of his boyhood idol, Los Angeles Lakers great Jerry West.
Grant Hill’s favorite player growing up was the Lakers’ Magic Johnson, so Hill wanted to wear No. 32 when he arrived at Duke for the 1991 season. Unfortunately, Hill found that junior teammate Christian Laettner was wearing that number. Upon learning that Johnson wore No. 33 when he played at Michigan State, Hill opted for that number instead. Both Hill’s and Laettner’s numbers are retired at Duke.
J.J. Redick wore No. 25 in every sport he played while growing up in Roanoke, Va. Then, as a freshman in high school, he attended a football game at Duke and walked into Cameron Indoor Stadium. He saw that the jersey No. 25 worn by Art Heyman was retired.
When Redick returned to school, he changed his jersey number.
“My high school had 4 and 3 as options, and I knew an upperclassman was going to pick 3,” Redick says. “So, I chose 4.”
Redick’s jersey No. 4 is retired at Duke.
When the 6-9 Sam Perkins arrived at UNC for the 1981 season, the pickings through non-retired jersey numbers were slim. So, legend has it, Perkins selected No. 41 to match the sleeve length on his exceedingly long arms.
The incomparable Jordan actually began wearing No. 23 at Wilmington Laney High School. His favorite number was 45 because it was worn by his older brother, Larry. So, Jordan chose half of his brother’s number and rounded it up. He did end up wearing No. 45 for a short time with the Chicago Bulls.
Jordan’s No. 23 is retired at UNC and with the Bulls.
UNC jerseys
0
Tracy Noonan, women’s soccer 1992-95
00
Tracy Reid, women’s basketball 1995-98
1
Jed Prossner, men’s lacrosse 2002-05
2
April Heinrichs, women’s soccer 1983-86
3
Shannon Higgins, women’s soccer 1986-89
4
Billy Bitter, men’s lacrosse 2008-11
5
Ty Lawson, men’s basketball 2007-09
6
Brian Roberts, baseball 1997-98
7
Leslie Lyness, field hockey 1986-89
8
Debbie Keller, women’s soccer 1993-96
9
B.J. Surhoff, baseball 1983-85
10
Danny Talbott, football 1964-66
11
Christine McPike, women’s lacrosse 1999-02
12
Phil Ford, men’s basketball 1975-78
13
Cindy Werley, field hockey 1993-97
14
Lorrie Fair, women’s soccer 1996-99
15
Kristine Lilly, women’s soccer 1989-92
16
Sloane Serpe, women’s lacrosse 2011-14
17
Yael Averbuch, women’s soccer 2005-08
18
Colin Moran, baseball 2011-13
19
Mia Hamm, women’s soccer 1989-90, 1992-93
20
Heather, O’Reilly women’s soccer 2003-06
21
Mitch Kupchak, men’s basketball 1973-76
22
Charlie Justice, football 1946-49
23
Michael Jordan, men’s basketball 1982-84
24
Lori Bruney, field hockey 1984-87
25
Lindsay Tarpley, women’s soccer 2002-05
26
Jackie Kintzer, field hockey 2007-10
27
Staci Wilson, women’s soccer 1994-97
28
Meredith Florance, women’s soccer 1997-00
29
Jim Buczek, men’s lacrosse 1989-92
30
Al Wood, men’s basketball 1978-81
31
Catherine Reddick, women’s soccer 2000-03
32
Billy Cunningham, men’s basketball 1963-65
33
Antawn Jamison, men’s basketball 1996-98
34
Tonya Sampson, women’s basketball 1991-94
35
Pete Brennan, men’s basketball 1956-58
36
Cookie Massey, baseball 1993-94
37
Graham Harden, men’s lacrosse 1988-91
38
Alan Caldwell, football 1975-77
39
Delbert Powell, football 1977-80
40
Joseph Forte, men’s basketball 2000-01
41
Sam Perkins, men’s basketball 1981-84
42
Brad Daugherty, men’s basketball 1983-86
43
Caylee Waters, women’s lacrosse 2014-15
44
Larry Miller, men’s basketball 1966-68
45
Jim Raugh, baseball 1955-57
46
Brian Moran, baseball 2007-09
47
Zach Brown, football 2009-2011
48
Logan Ripley, women’s lacrosse 2007-10
49
Julius Peppers, football 1999-2001
50
Tyler Hansbrough, men’s basketball 2006-09
51
Pat Crowley, football 1986-89
52
James Worthy, men’s basketball 1980-82
53
Ronnie Koes, football 1956-58
54
Casey Nogueira, women’s soccer 2006-09
55
Chris Hanburger, football 1962-64
56
Bill Richardson, football 1968-70
57
Buddy Curry, football 1976-79
58
Rip Hawkins, football 1958-60
59
Andy Bershak, football 1935-37
60
Brian Blados, football 1980-83
61
Steve McGrew, football 1980-82
62
Ron Rusnak, football 1969-72
63
Jim LeCompte, football 1959-61
64
Jonathan Cooper, football 2009-12
65
Kevin Donnalley, football 1988-90
66
Ed Chalupka, football 1967-69
67
Harris Barton, football 1983-86
68
Ken Huff, football 1972-74
69
Lowell Dyer, football 2007-09
70
Phil Blazer, football 1956-58
71
Marcus Jones, football 1992-95
72
Jason Brown, football 2001-04
73
Jerry Sain, football 1970-72
74
Robert Pratt, football 1971-73
75
Ronnie Robinson, football 1972-74
76
Tim Goad, football 1984-87
77
Jack Maultsby, football 1952-55
78
Ron Wooten, football 1977-80
79
Bud Grissom, football 1969-71
80
Charlie Carr, football 1965-67
81
Al Goldstein, football 1957-59
82
Alge Crumpler, football 1997-00
83
Gene Brown, football 1970-72
84
Mike Wilcher, football 1979-82
85
Bob Lacey, football 1961-63
86
Ebenezer Ekuban, football 1995-1998
87
Paul Severin, football 1938-40
88
Hakeem Nicks, football 2006-08
89
Ken Sheets, football 1975-78
90
Quinton Coples, football 2008-11
91
Jim Hutchins, football 1934-36
92
George Stirnweiss, football 1937-39
Duke jerseys
0
Thora Helgadottir, women’s soccer 2000-03
1
Elizabeth Williams, women’s basketball 2012-15
2
Lauren Miller, field hockey 2006-09
3
Laura Suchoski, field hockey 2005-08
4
J.J. Redick, men’s basketball 2003-06
5
Joseph Ulrich, men’s soccer 1981-82
6
Vaughn Schill, baseball 1997-99
7
Tom Kain, men’s soccer 1982-85
8
Tricia Martin, women’s lacrosse 1997-00
9
Ali Curtis, men’s soccer 1997-00
10
Dick Groat, men’s basketball 1950-52
11
Bobby Hurley, men’s basketball 1990-93
12
Clarkston Hines, football 1986-89
13
Ernie Jackson, football 1969-71
14
Ben Bennett, football 1980-83
15
Charles Gilfallan, men’s lacrosse 1948-51
16
Bob Barnett, football 1939-41
17
Kate Kaiser, women’s lacrosse 1999-03
18
Katie Chrest, women’s lacrosse 2003-06
19
Rachel Sanford, women’s lacrosse 2004-07
20
Alana Beard, women’s basketball 2001-04
21
Trajan Langdon, men’s basketball 1995, 97-99
22
Jason Williams, men’s basketball 2000-02
23
Sheldon Williams, men’s basketball 2003-06
24
Johnny Dawkins, men’s basketball 1983-86
25
Art Heyman, men’s basketball 1961-63
26
Emma Hamm, women’s lacrosse 2008-09, 2011-12
27
Wray Carlton, football 1956-58
28
Matt Ogelsby, men’s lacrosse 1992-95
29
Shaun Wilson, football 2014-16
30
Carolyn Ford, women’s soccer 2002-05
31
Shane Battier, men’s basketball 1998-01
32
Christian Laettner, men’s basketball 1989-92
33
Grant Hill, men’s basketball 1991-94
34
Ace Parker, football 1934-36
35
Danny Ferry, men’s basketball 1986-89
36
Jerry Barger, football 1951-54
37
Steve Lach, football 1939-41
38
Pete Gustafson, men’s lacrosse 1976-79
39
Glen Barner, football 1979-83
40
Matt Danowski, men’s lacrosse 2004-08
41
Wes Chesson, football 1968-70
42
Elton Brand, men’s basketball 1998-99
43
Mike Gminski, men’s basketball 1977-80
44
Jeff Mullins, men’s basketball 1962-64
45
Bob Gantt, football 1941-43, 1946
46
Steve Jones, football 1970-72
47
Ernie Knotts, football 1943-46
48
Mike Junkin, football 1983-86
49
Joe Brunansky, football 1935-37
50
Pat Preston, football 1943
51
Cy Valesek, men’s basketball 1939-41
52
Tony Ruffa, football 1938-40
53
Bob Matheson, football 1964-66
54
Dale Grimes, football 1970-72
55
Chuck Holley, men’s basketball 1939-41
56
Brad Sherrod, football 1990-93
57
Denis Turner, football 1973-74
58
Carl McGee, football 1975-78
59
Kelby Brown, football 2010-11, 2013
60
Jean Berry, football 1960-62
61
Al DeRogatis, football 1945-48
62
Bob Foyle, football 1965-67
63
Robert Oxendine, football 1980-82
64
Dick Biddle, football 1967-70
65
Fred Cromartie, football 1962-64
66
Elmore Hackney, football 1935-37
67
Bill Milner, football 1943, 1946
68
Mike McGee, football 1957-59
69
Carl James, football 1949-51
70
Ed Meadows, football 1952-53
71
Billy Bryan, football 1973-76
72
Perry Simmons, football 2010-13
73
Chris Port, football 1986-89
74
Ed Newman, football 1970-72
75
Jim Gardner, football 1957-59
76
Tom Topping football 1955-57
77
Nick O’Hara, men’s lacrosse 2004-08
78
Matt Williams, football 1991-94
79
Bill Jones, football 1963-65
80
Sonny Sorrell, football 1953-55
81
Dave Colonna, football 1986-89
82
Howard Pitt, football 1951-53
83
Blaine Earon, football 1949-51
84
Dwight Bumgarner, football 1958-60
85
Tee Moorman, football 1958-60
86
Chris Castor, football 1978-80, 1982
87
Ernie Clark, football 1972-73, 1975
88
Everett Anderson, men’s lacrosse 1953-55
89
Henley Carter, football 1966-68
90
Chuck Drulis, football 1963-65
91
Luke Duprey, men’s lacrosse 2011-14
92
Ed Lyon, football 1958-59
93
Chris Combs, football 1996-99
94
James Kirkland, football 1992-95
95
Rod Stewart, football 1963-65
96
Will Synderwine, football 2008-11
97
John Ricca, football 1971-73
98
Paul Widener, football 1960-62
99
Stan Crisson, football 1961-63
N.C. State jerseys
0
Abdul-Malik Abu, men’s basketball 2015-16
00
Amber White, women’s basketball 2007-08, 2010
1
Adrian Wilson, football 1998-00
2
Fernandus “Snake” Vinson, football 1987-90
3
Summer Erb, women’s basketball 1998-00
4
Jamie Barnette, football 1996-99
5
Charmaine Hooper, women’s soccer 1987-90
6
Shane Montgomery, football 1987-89
7
Jeff Hartsock, baseball 1986-88
8
Linda Hamilton, women’s soccer 1987-89
9
Mario Williams, football 2003-05
10
Tab Ramo,s men’s soccer 1984-87
11
Thori Staples, women’s soccer 1992-95
12
Erik Kramer, football 1985-86
13
Steve Videtich, football 1991-94
14
Vann Williford, men’s basketball 1968-70
15
Stan Cockerton, lacrosse 1977-80
16
Russell Wilson, football 2008-10
17
Philip Rivers, football 2000-03
18
Roman Gabriel, football 1959-61
19
Turtle Zaun, baseball 1985-88
20
Lou Pucillo, men’s basketball 1957-59
21
Rodney Monroe, men’s basketball 1988-91
22
Mike Quick, football 1978-81
23
Ted Brown, football 1975-78
24
Tom Burleson, men’s basketball 1972-74
25
Monte Towe, men’s basketball 1973-75
26
Chris Combs, baseball 1994-97
27
Mike Caldwell, baseball 1968-71
28
Tommy Smith, baseball 1968-70
29
Vern Sterry, baseball 2003-04
30
Charley Young, football 1971-73
31
Ernie Myers, men’s basketball 1983-86
32
Andrea Stinson, women’s basketball 1989-91
33
Stan Fritts, football 1972-74
34
Eddie Biedenbach, men’s basketball 1965-66, 1968
35
Sidney Lowe, men’s basketball 1980-83
36
Chuckie Canaday, baseball/football 1979-81
37
Corey Lee, baseball 1994-96
38
Frank Bush, football 1981-84
39
Carlos King, football 1993-97
40
Dick Christy, football 1955-57
41
Thurl Bailey, men’s basketball 1980-83
42
Jesse Campbell, football 1988-90
43
Linda “Hawkeye” Page, women’s basketball 1982-85
44
David Thompson, men’s basketball 1973-75
45
Dantonio Burnette, football 1999-02
46
Todd Varn, football 1986-89
47
Haywood Jeffires, football 1983-86
48
Fred Stone, football 1985-88
49
Alan-Michael Cash, football 2006-09
50
Genia Beasley, women’s basketball 1977-80
51
Jim Ritcher, football 1976-79
52
Todd Fuller, men’s basketball 1993-96
53
Justus Everett, football 1972-74
54
Carey Metts, football 1966-68
55
Chuck Nevitt, men’s basketball 1980-82
56
Nate Irving, football 2007-08, 2010
57
Kyle Wescoe, football 1975-78
58
Steve Sabol, football 1933-35
59
Joe Hannah, football 1976-79
60
Ian Rafferty, football 1995-98
61
Jonathan Redmond, football 1992-95
62
Dwayne Herndon, football 2003-05
63
Bill Yoest, football 1970-73
64
Leroy Harris, football 2003-06
65
Lonnie Gilbert, football 1994-97
66
Steve Keim, football 1992-95
67
Jerraill McCuller, football 2007-09
68
Chris Hennie-Roed, football 1992-94
69
Kalani Heppe, football 2005-07
70
Dick Dickey, men’s basketball 1947-50
71
Joe Millinichik, football 1982-85
72
DeMarcus “Tank” Tyler, football 2003-06
73
Vic Molodet, men’s basketball 1954-56
74
John Maglio, men’s basketball 1955-57
75
Bucky Waters, men’s basketball 1956-58
76
Kenneth Redmond, football 1992-95
77
Sammy Ranzino, men’s basketball 1948-51
78
Lou Pucillo, men’s basketball 1957-59
79
R.J. Mattes, football 2009-12
80
Bobby Speight, men’s basketball 1951-53
81
Torry Holt, football 1995-98
82
Jerricho Cotchery, football 2000-03
83
Anthony Hill, football 2004-06, 2008
84
Ronnie Shavlik, men’s basketball 1954-56
85
Carl Reeves, football 1991-94
86
David Grinnage, football 2013-14
87
Pat Hovance, football 1972-75
88
Bob Seitz, men’s basketball 1955-57
89
Norm Sloan, football 1950
90
John McCargo, football 2003-05
91
Manny Lawson, football 2002-05
92
Demario Pressley, football 2004-07
93
Ray Agnew, football 1986-89
94
Sean Locklear, football 2000-03
95
Scott Auer, football 1985-88
96
Renaldo Moses, football 2002-03, 2005
97
Willie Young, football 2006-09
98
John Adleta, football 1985-88
99
