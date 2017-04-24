Charlotte 49ers sign 6-foot-8 forward from Fayetteville

The Charlotte 49ers’ men’s basketball team added more size to its roster Monday, when coach Mark Price announced the signing of 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward Milos Supica.
Supica, a native of Belgrade, Serbia, spent the past two seasons at Freedom Christian Academy in Fayetteville. The Charlotte Observer and Phenom Hoops Report rank him as one of North Carolina’s top 25 recruits in the 2017 class.
“We are excited to add Milos to the Charlotte 49ers’ basketball program,” said Price in a statement. “He is a talented young big man who has inside-outside capabilities. He is strong around the basket, but he can also step out and shoot the three. He is a skilled big man from Serbia who already has a college ready body. He has a very bright future.”
As a junior, Supica averaged 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks to help lead Freedom Christian to the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association (NCISAA) Final Four. He followed that by averaging 21.3 points, 11 rebounds and 2.4 blocks as a senior to earn NCISAA 2A All-State honors.
Supica signed with Quinnipiac during the fall signing period, but he was granted his release after coach Tom Moore was fired March 7.
“Charlotte felt like home,” Supica said in a statement. “The fact that I will have a chance to play for coach Mark Price is just unimaginable.”
Supica is the third recruit in the 2017 class to sign with Charlotte. The 49ers previously signed 6-10 center Jailan Haslem of Gordon State College (Ga.) and 6-8 forward DeVarte Watson of Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington.
South Mecklenburg's Bryant Thomas, a 6-8 senior forward, committed to Charlotte last Wednesday, but he hasn't signed with the 49ers.
