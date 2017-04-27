Streaking Charlotte 49ers’ baseball team closing in on first place in C-USA

The streaking Charlotte 49ers’ baseball team will have first place in its sights when it opens a three-game weekend series Friday night at Ala.-Birmingham.
The 49ers are riding a season-best eight-game winning streak and open the weekend one game behind Conference USA leader Southern Mississippi.
Charlotte (12-6, 25-16 overall) is part of a three-way tie for second place with Florida Atlantic and Old Dominion. Ala.-Birmingham is 18-22 overall, 6-12 in league play.
Charlotte has won seven straight in Conference USA and is coming off a 16-1 rout of nonconference foe Kennesaw State on Tuesday.
Charlotte senior T.J. Nichting leads the league with a .406 batting average, and teammates Jackson Mims of Shelby (.354 average) and Zach Jarrett of Hickory (.346) also are in the top 10. In addition, the 49ers’ pitching staff has the second-best earned run average in the league – 4.31, just .01 behind Southern Mississippi.
The schedule could favor Charlotte down the stretch of the Conference USA season. The 49ers’ remaining league foes – Rice (May 5-7), Texas San Antonio (May 12-14) and Marshall (May 19-21) – are all in the second division in the league standings.
Charlotte’s games this weekend at Ala.-Birmingham will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Colton Laws, 5-0 with a 1.36 ERA, is scheduled to start Friday night.
