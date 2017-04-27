College Sports

April 27, 2017 12:14 PM

Streaking Charlotte 49ers’ baseball team closing in on first place in C-USA

By Steve Lyttle

Correspondent

The streaking Charlotte 49ers’ baseball team will have first place in its sights when it opens a three-game weekend series Friday night at Ala.-Birmingham.

The 49ers are riding a season-best eight-game winning streak and open the weekend one game behind Conference USA leader Southern Mississippi.

Charlotte (12-6, 25-16 overall) is part of a three-way tie for second place with Florida Atlantic and Old Dominion. Ala.-Birmingham is 18-22 overall, 6-12 in league play.

Charlotte has won seven straight in Conference USA and is coming off a 16-1 rout of nonconference foe Kennesaw State on Tuesday.

Charlotte senior T.J. Nichting leads the league with a .406 batting average, and teammates Jackson Mims of Shelby (.354 average) and Zach Jarrett of Hickory (.346) also are in the top 10. In addition, the 49ers’ pitching staff has the second-best earned run average in the league – 4.31, just .01 behind Southern Mississippi.

The schedule could favor Charlotte down the stretch of the Conference USA season. The 49ers’ remaining league foes – Rice (May 5-7), Texas San Antonio (May 12-14) and Marshall (May 19-21) – are all in the second division in the league standings.

Charlotte’s games this weekend at Ala.-Birmingham will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Colton Laws, 5-0 with a 1.36 ERA, is scheduled to start Friday night.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

UNC's National Championship celebration in 60 seconds

UNC's National Championship celebration in 60 seconds 1:10

UNC's National Championship celebration in 60 seconds
UNC's Justin Jackson reflects on his faith 4:56

UNC's Justin Jackson reflects on his faith
UNC's Williams talks Gonzaga, craps and cops 6:10

UNC's Williams talks Gonzaga, craps and cops

View More Video

Sports Videos