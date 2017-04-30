Davidson’s Jack Lang breaks new ground in A-10 golf tournament, heads to NCAAs

Davidson’s Jack Lang carded a 54-hole total of 10-under 206 (70-68-68) to capture the 2017 Atlantic 10 Men’s Golf Individual Championship on Sunday at Grand Cypress Golf Club.
A sophomore from Lexington, Mass., Lang entered the final round one stroke off the pace, before grabbing control with four birdies during a five-hole stretch on his inward nine.
After a birdie on his opening hole, the Par 4 10th, Lang made the turn in 2-under 34. The 2016 A-10 Rookie of the Year followed with four more birdies on the back side to become the first Wildcat to claim conference individual medalist since Richard Fountain’s Southern Conference victory in 2011.
“I am so proud of Jack and his performance this weekend,” said Davidson head coach Tim Straub. “He has played really well this year and it is great to see his hard work rewarded with the Atlantic 10 title.”
In addition to becoming just the third player in school history to advance to the NCAA Tournament, Lang is the first to win an A-10 crown. He’s Davidson’s seventh conference champion since the program started in 1937.
As a team, Davidson posted a 6-over 870 (285-299-286), its second sub-par round of the event, to finish in fifth place.
Along with Lang’s impressive individual performance, fellow sophomore Hoke Carlton posted a three-day 2-under 214 total (68-77-69), good enough to tie for 11th out of 55 competitors. Michael Freeman capped his freshman campaign with a Top-20 showing for the Wildcats by recording a three-day total of 219 (70-76-73).
Also competing for Davidson were Andy Simmons (77-78-79, total 234) and Nathan Tenpas (78-82-76, total 236).
Richmond, with a 24-under three-day team total of 840, led wire-to-wire claiming the team title by 13 strokes over its cross-town rival VCU (-11). Preseason favorite Dayton (-10) finished third, followed by George Washington (-3) and Davidson (+6).
The 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships selections announcement will be televised Thursday at noon on the Golf Channel. A total of 81 teams and 45 individuals will be selected to compete in the six NCAA Men’s Regional Championship sites, May 15-17.
All-Conference
Jack Lang, Davidson
Nick Paxson, Dayton
Eric Edwards, George Mason
Logan Lowe, George Washington
Dawson Jones, Rhode Island
Chris Houston, Rhode Island
Billy Walthouse, Rhode Island
Matthew Lowe, Richmond
Keegan Hoff, Richmond
Jamie Clare, VCU
Rookie of the Year (Regular Season)
Zack Justice, Richmond
Golfer of the Year (Regular Season)
Keegan Hoff, Richmond
Most Outstanding Rookie (Championship)
Zack Justice, Richmond
Andrew Sciarretta, Richmond
Medalist/Most Outstanding Performer
Jack Lang, Davidson
Coach of the Year
Adam Decker, Richmond
