‘Are you serious?’ See UNC star make Dallas Cowboys owner crack up

Over three days, some 200 young men got the call of a lifetime from an NFL owner or head coach in the 2017 draft.
Thanks to a buddy with a cellphone, the world got a glimpse of one such moment from this weekend. This video of North Carolina return specialist and wide receiver Ryan Switzer reacting to the call from the Dallas Cowboys was posted on Twitter on Sunday.
My little bro @Switz03 dream come true @dallascowboys #CowboysDraft #CowboysNation #howaboutthosecowboys pic.twitter.com/xqK6SGCktT— Felix Mollett (@yungpeteacher) April 30, 2017
But wait, there’s more. The Cowboys apparently took this video and mixed it with some footage of their own. In the Cowboys version, you get to hear both sides of the conversation. Click on the link in the Tweet below to watch it on the Cowboys site.
Secret Audio: @Switz03 is overcome with emotion as he gets the call of a lifetime from Jerry Jones.— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 29, 2017
: https://t.co/MqeVfHILFu pic.twitter.com/wc7V8cmkfC
The Cowboys took Switzer in the fourth round Saturday, the 133rd pick overall. Switzer was the fourth of six UNC players taken in this year’s draft.
One of the obstacles that Switzer overcame on his way to the NFL was his size – Switzer only stands about 5-foot-8 or so. But the guy with the word “believe” tattooed on his inner lip didn’t let that stop him from becoming the Tar Heels’ all-time leader in receptions (244) and receiving yards (2,907).
Last season, Switzer caught 96 passes, a school record, for 1,112 yards, the third-most in UNC history.
On special teams for the Tar Heels, he tied the NCAA single-season record with five touchdowns on punt returns in 2013.
Now Switzer is ready to prove himself as a special-teams ace for the Cowboys.
“I think I'm the best returner in the draft, and I think Dallas knew that,” Switzer told reporters on a conference call after his pick.
Still, during that phone call from the Cowboys, all that confidence couldn’t suppress Switzer’s joy in the moment.
‘You’re going to do awfully well ...’
In the videos, you see and hear Switzer talking first to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, then head coach Jason Garrett, and finally offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.
Switzer lets the emotion flow in the video. You can also see people reacting around him as well.
In the Cowboys video, you can hear the Jones drawling “Ryan, Jerry Jones with the Cowboys. ... We just picked you man. You’re a Dallas Cowboy.”
Switzer’s reaction – “Oh, my God, are you serious?” – draws a chuckle from Jones.
Garrett then gets on the phone with Switzer. “Are you ready to go?” the coach asks.
“You know it man,” says Switzer. “Oh, God, yeah I’m ready. I’m so ready. I’m ready to do whatever you need from me.”
Garrett signs off by letting Switzer know he’s confident that the former Tar Heel can thrive in the NFL.
“Keep doing what you’ve been doing your whole life and you’re going to do awfully well once you get here,” says Garrett.
When Linehan gets on the line, Switzer sits down and looks like he’s finally letting the moment sink in, covering his hand with his face.
Linehan lets Switzer know there’s hard work ahead but “You’re going to be doing a lot of things for us right from the get-go. ... We love the way you play.”
Follow Mike Reader on Twitter.
Comments