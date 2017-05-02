3 Charlotte 49ers sign free-agent contracts with NFL teams

NFL teams signed three Charlotte 49ers football players to undrafted free-agent contracts this week, the school announced.
Former Independence High standout Austin Duke, the 49ers’ all-time leading receiver, signed with the hometown Carolina Panthers. He finished his career with 253 catches for 3,437 yards and 24 receiving touchdowns.
Running back Kalif Phillips, the school’s all-time leading rusher, signed with the Green Bay Packers. Phillips, who is from Kannapolis, gained 4,020 career rushing yards and 43 touchdowns.
Defensive lineman Brandon Banks, who ranks second all-time with 43 career starts in 44 games, signed with Washington. He had a career-high 35 tackles last season.
“We're excited about the opportunities for Austin, Kalif and Brandon,” Charlotte coach Brad Lambert said. “That whole class helped lay our foundation and took a chance on us.
“It's great to see them rewarded for their hard work. We are extremely proud of them and what they have accomplished.”
Comments