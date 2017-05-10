Date for annual Belk Bowl announced

The 2017 Belk Bowl will be played Friday, Dec. 29 at Bank of America Stadium with a 1 p.m. kickoff, the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Wednesday.
Celebrating its 16thyear, the annual football game will be televised nationally on the ESPN family of networks.
College football’s only bowl to call the Carolinas home, the Belk Bowl has long-term partnerships with Belk, ESPN, the ACC and the SEC through 2019.
Belk has been the title sponsor of the Belk Bowl since 2011.
“We look forward to continuing our tradition of showcasing the city of Charlotte to fans at the game from both conferences, and viewers worldwide though our television partner ESPN,” said Will Webb, the Belk Bowl’s executive director.
Individual public tickets for the game will go on sale in the fall. For more information, visit www.BelkBowl.com.
