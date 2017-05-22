Duke heads to ACC tournament needing four wins to keep season alive

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:10 UNC's National Championship celebration in 60 seconds Pause 2:42 UNC's Roy Williams on players' decisions to stay or leave for the NBA 0:52 Dabo Swinney victim of exploding golf ball prank 1:09 CLT Concourse A expansion continues 1:58 Raising a gifted black boy requires 'fierce advocacy' 1:14 Gerrymandering is addressed by crowd on Bicentennial Mall in Raleigh as Legislature meets across the street. 1:51 Summer travel tips offered by airport officials 4:05 Robert Pittenger praises Donald Trump, defends GOP health care plan 0:53 Program works to help low-income gifted students 1:52 North Carolina’s contorted history of congressional redistricting Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Blue Devils' pitcher lost some of his hearing after a foul ball careened into the dugout and fractured his temporal bone giving him a severe concussion. He was completely sidelined for months but returned and is now a team captain in his senior year. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com