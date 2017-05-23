Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop among 3 chosen to receive award for character

Davidson men’s basketball coach Bob McKillop and TV analysts Bill Raftery and Doris Burke were chosen for the 2017 Lapchick Character Award.
They will be honored Oct. 6 at a luncheon in New York to celebrate the life of Joe Lapchick, a Hall of Fame coach with St. John's and the New York Knicks, who was known for his compassion and integrity off the court.
McKillop, the Wildcats’ coach the past 28 seasons, has been conference coach of the year 10 times and has an overall record of 533-328. Entering the 2016-17 season, his victories total ranked 24th on the NCAA's list of Division I winningest active coaches.
McKillop also ranks sixth among active coaches on the NCAA's list of most seasons with their current school, and is one of six on that list who has spent their entire careers at that school.
He was NABC National Coach of the Year after Davidson, led by guard Stephen Curry, advanced to the 2008 NCAA tournament Midwest Regional Championship game with wins against Gonzaga, Georgetown and Wisconsin.
The Lapchick Award was first presented in 2008. Previous winners include Naismith Hall of Famers Mike Krzyzewski, Lou Carnesecca, Dean Smith, Pat Summitt, John Thompson Jr., Bob Hurley Sr., Pete Carril, Jody Conradt, Morgan Wootten, Pete Newell, C.M. Newton, Don Haskins and Kay Yow.
Comments