NC State baseball beats Boston College in ACC tourney opener

The North Carolina State baseball team stayed hot on Tuesday afternoon during the opening day of the ACC Baseball Championship.
The Wolfpack scored three runs in the first inning and cruised to a 6-1 victory over Boston College at Louisville Slugger Field. It was N.C. State’s (34-23) the 14th win in the last 16 games.
N.C. State will play North Carolina at 7 p.m. Friday night in its final pool-play game of the tournament. The winner of each of four pools moves on to Saturday’s semifinal games. The title game is slated for Sunday at noon.
