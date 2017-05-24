UNC's Tony Bradley remaining in NBA draft

North Carolina freshman forward Tony Bradley will hire an agent and remain in the NBA draft, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Goodman. An official announcement from Bradley and UNC is expected soon.
The 6-foot-11 Bradley played about 15 minutes per game last season, and averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. He was a key reserve for the Tar Heels, who won the national championship, and had he returned to school he could have been the focal point of UNC's low-post offense.
Bradley, though, told the Associated Press after UNC's national championship victory that he intended to go through the pre-draft process. And he decided to remain in the draft after participating in the NBA draft combine and working out with several teams.
Bradley has been projected as a first-round pick by some outlets, but he's not considered a sure-thing to be drafted that highly. DraftExpress.com, which is considered the most accurate draft projection source, has Bradley going in the second round, with the 42nd overall pick.
If Bradley is selected in the first round, he'd receive a guaranteed contract. If he's selected in the second round, his contract would not be guaranteed unless he makes an NBA roster.
Bradley's departure leaves a significant void in UNC's frontcourt. The Tar Heels will be reliant on three freshman – Garrison Brooks, Brandon Huffman and Sterling Manley – to fill roles vacated by Bradley and departed seniors Kennedy Meeks and Isaiah Hicks.
Bradley becomes UNC’s first one-and-done player since Brandan Wright, who in 2007 entered the draft after his freshman season.
