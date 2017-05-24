Here’s how to get NC State men’s basketball tickets for next season

Fans eager to set their eyes on the new Kevin Keatts-led N.C. State basketball team can now buy season tickets for the 2017-18 season.
Tickets are on sale, and will remain the same price (not including taxes) as the past two seasons.
Season tickets start at $245 for upper baseline seats. The most expensive are $1,071 for Ledge Lounge and Champions Club.
N.C. State’s 2017-18 home schedule has not yet been released. But the Wolfpack’s ACC home games will include North Carolina, Duke, Louisville, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Florida State, Miami, Boston College and Clemson.
Keatts, who had coached at UNC-Wilmington for the past three years, quickly turned around the Seahawks program after six straight losing seasons. He had a 72-28 record in three years and won at least a share of the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title in each of his three years.
This will be his first season as the head coach for the Wolfpack.
Keatts was hired in March, after the school fired Mark Gottfried.
Keatts’ UNCW teams were known for their pressure defense and getting up and down the floor.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
More information
The season ticket priority deadline is Aug 1. All Lifetime Rights season tickets must be renewed by Aug. 1 to guarantee LTR seat locations for the 2017-18 season. For more information, call the N.C. State athletics ticket office at 919-865-1510 or go here.
Season Ticket Type
Price
Upper Baseline
$245
Upper Sideline
$398
Lower Baseline
$643
Lower Sideline
$719
Club Level
$719
Ledge Lounge/Champions Club
$1,071
Varsity Club & Faculty/Staff Upper Sideline
$295
Varsity Club & Faculty/Staff Lower Baseline
$510
