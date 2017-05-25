UNC releases its response to NCAA’s third notice of allegations in academic scandal case

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:10 UNC's National Championship celebration in 60 seconds Pause 2:42 UNC's Roy Williams on players' decisions to stay or leave for the NBA 1:18 Rep Lewis introduces an amendment to keep Tony Bradley and Theo Pinson at UNC for another year 2:27 UNC academic scandal explained 3:17 NC State's Omer Yurtseven: I was ready to do whatever it took 0:49 State's Kapita on his big game in win over Duke 3:06 New office tower puts on a light show 1:58 Raising a gifted black boy requires 'fierce advocacy' 0:19 Shindig_2015 1:01 Hornets GM Rich Cho on what went wrong this season Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is in the midst of an NCAA investigation into a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades. As the university awaits its punishment, the News and Observer explains how the 'public ivy' got here. McClatchy Video and The News & Observer

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is in the midst of an NCAA investigation into a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades. As the university awaits its punishment, the News and Observer explains how the 'public ivy' got here. McClatchy Video and The News & Observer