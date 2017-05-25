After long rain delay, UNC beats Boston College in ACC baseball tournament, 10-0

North Carolina had to wait a little longer than expected to get started in the ACC baseball tournament because of the weather.
But once the rain cleared and the Tar Heels took the field it didn’t take them long to dominate their first opponent. North Carolina scored three runs in the top of the first inning and beat Boston College 10-0 in seven innings at Louisville Slugger Field.
Five pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout in the game that was ended because of the ACC’s 10-run rule. The game had originally been scheduled for Wednesday night but was called then because of rain.
Logan Warmoth led the 14-hit attack with a 4-for-4 day, while Brian Miller went 3-for-4. The top two guys in the order also scored two runs apiece.
The Tar Heels (45-11) will play N.C. State on Friday night in the final game of pool play. The winner will advance into Saturday’s semifinals.
