With new contract extension, UNC’s Larry Fedora could win more than $1 million in bonuses

North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora will make a lot of money next year if all goes right for the Tar Heels.

The Board of Trustees at the school extended his contract through the 2022 season, while also adding sizable bonus incentives.

Fedora could receive up to $1.07 million in bonus money for achieving certain accomplishments, according to the terms of his contract extension.

▪ If he wins an ACC Coastal Division Championship, he will receive a $100,000 bonus

▪ If he wins an ACC Conference Championship, he will receive a $100,000 bonus

▪ If his team plays in one of the New Year’s Six bowl games, he will receive a $100,000 bonus

▪ Any other bowl appearance will award him $50,000

▪ If the Tar Heels make a College Football Playoff appearance, he will receive a $200,000 bonus

▪ If the Tar Heels win a College Football Playoff game, Fedora will receive another $200,000 bonus

▪ If the Tar Heels win the college football championship, Fedora will receive another $200,000 bonus

▪ If Fedora wins the ACC Coach of the Year award, he will receive a $25,000 bonus

▪ If Fedora wins National Coach of the Year, he will receive a $50,000 bonus

▪ And if UNC’s football team finishes with an APR score that exceeds 960, Fedora will receive a $50,000 bonus

Fedora’s original contract in 2011 allowed him to receive smaller bonuses for similar accomplishments, like winning ACC championship, winning the division, making it to a bowl or BCS post-season game, winning a national championship and having his team achieve a 960 APR score or higher.

But it did not include bonuses for winning ACC and National Coach of the Year honors.

Last season, Fedora made $400,000 in annual base salary, plus $1.55 million in supplemental compensation. This year his base salary will increase to $460,000. And his supplement will increase to $1.78 million.

In 2018, he will receive a $65,000 boost in annual pay, while his supplemental salary will go up $220,000. That would bring his total pay to a little more than $2.5 million.

By 2020, his base salary will be $600,000 and his supplemental pay will increase to $2.4 million, bringing his annual compensation to $3 million. It will stay that way until 2022.

Fedora’s expense allowance is $50,000 a year and will remain that way through the life of his contract.

In five seasons at UNC, Fedora has a 40-25 record as the Tar Heels’ head coach and has finished atop the ACC Coastal Division standings twice.

In 2015, the Tar Heels finished 11-3, their best record in 18 years. That year, the Tar Heels made their first appearance in the ACC Championship Game.

The Tar Heels finished 8-5 last season, which concluded with a Sun Bowl loss to Stanford.