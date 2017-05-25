N.C. State coach Dave Doeren yells to his players during spring practice in February. The Wolfpack opens the season against South Carolina.
College Sports

May 25, 2017 3:10 PM

Kickoff time, TV set for NC State football opener

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

N.C State’s football opener with South Carolina on Sept. 2 will kick off at 3 p.m. and be televised by ESPN.

The game, the Belk Kickoff, will be played at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

N.C. State returns 16 starters from a 7-6 team. The Gamecocks went 6-7 in coach Will Muschamp’s first season in 2016.

The Wolfpack lost season-openers to South Carolina in 2008 and ’09 but ended a five-game losing streak to the SEC with a 41-17 win over Vanderbilt in the Independence Bowl in December.

NC State vs. South Carolina

When: 3 p.m. Sept. 2

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

TV: ESPN

