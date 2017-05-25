Kickoff time, TV set for NC State football opener

N.C State’s football opener with South Carolina on Sept. 2 will kick off at 3 p.m. and be televised by ESPN.
The game, the Belk Kickoff, will be played at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.
N.C. State returns 16 starters from a 7-6 team. The Gamecocks went 6-7 in coach Will Muschamp’s first season in 2016.
The Wolfpack lost season-openers to South Carolina in 2008 and ’09 but ended a five-game losing streak to the SEC with a 41-17 win over Vanderbilt in the Independence Bowl in December.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
NC State vs. South Carolina
When: 3 p.m. Sept. 2
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
TV: ESPN
Comments