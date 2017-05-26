Twitter reacts to UNC’s response to the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations

UNC-Chapel Hill has made public its response to the NCAA’s third Notice of Allegations, and the chatter on Twitter has begun.
Here is what Twitter users have to say about UNC’s response:
@AP_Top25 If UL and UNC are not severely punished, the NCAA will lose what little credibility it has left— Lou (@EricElder5) May 25, 2017
@ccarlsononSU @kwallcuse @DutchHart I take this argument by UNC as a legal Hail Mary. It's illogical and seems to go against the NCAA's stated mission. I still am skeptical.— Edwin F. Brooks (@orangeskin) May 25, 2017
@kwallcuse @ccarlsononSU @DutchHart UNC is clearly trying to protect the 2005 and 2009 chips. If they aren't vacated, then the NCAA should just close its enforcement office.— Edwin F. Brooks (@orangeskin) May 25, 2017
@kwallcuse @ccarlsononSU @DutchHart It is the NCAA's job to police the academic side of college. They are called student/athletes after all. Typical UNC obfuscation. It'll work— Edwin F. Brooks (@orangeskin) May 25, 2017
#UNC's response to NCAA NOA: pic.twitter.com/Yiwol0E0SZ— Tar Heel Nation (@UNC_TarHeelFan) May 25, 2017
More entertaining? UNC's NCAA response or UNC giving Larry Fedora $100k bonus to win the ACC "Coastal" Division?— Dwayne Watts (@SportsLawDude) May 25, 2017
UNC's response to the NCAA pic.twitter.com/ox3hHAYms6— THE African American (@bluestdeuce) May 25, 2017
PackPride poster obtains early look at a redacted version of UNC's response to the NCAA due out at 3 pm. Nice work #UNCHEAT pic.twitter.com/McCKQ0itfa— david riddle (@stickwolf) May 25, 2017
I can't fault UNC for producing exactly the response to the new NOA which the COI basically demanded from them, and getting snarky about it.— John Infante (@John_Infante) May 25, 2017
