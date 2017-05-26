NC State’s Nyheim Hines merges football, track

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:09 Kennedy Meeks honored at West Charlotte High Pause 2:39 Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong 2:42 UNC's Roy Williams on players' decisions to stay or leave for the NBA 1:18 Rep Lewis introduces an amendment to keep Tony Bradley and Theo Pinson at UNC for another year 0:31 Fred Whitfield talks about the importance of the Summer Camp Fund 3:47 'You are our friend when you need votes' 2:03 Two arrested in connection with missing Charlotte Uber driver 4:05 Robert Pittenger praises Donald Trump, defends GOP health care plan 1:42 Charlotte Motor Speedway tough for Dale Earnhardt Jr. 2:00 Harding lineman Jovaughn Gwyn turning heads Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Watch the handshakes NC State's Nyheim Hines does with 4x100 teammmates Dylan Peebles, Junpai Dowdy and Cravont Charleston before their race. The Wolfpack team won the 2017 ACC Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a time of 39.14. Joe Giglio jgiglio@newsobserver.com

