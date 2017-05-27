With current roster settled, NC State could get future help from transfers

After two months of exits and additions, N.C. State’s basketball roster for the upcoming season is for the most part set.
New Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts could get a head start on the 2018-19 season on Saturday. UNCW guard C.J. Bryce, the leading scorer for Keatts’ CAA champions last season, is expected to make his transfer decision between N.C. State and South Carolina.
Devon Daniels, a freshman guard from Utah, is also expected to make his transfer decision on Saturday. His final choice is between N.C. State and San Diego State.
Bryce, a 6-5, 185-pound guard from Charlotte, averaged 17.4 points per game as a sophomore for the Seahawks and helped them win 29 games. Under NCAA rules, he would have to sit out the upcoming season but would have two years of eligibility.
There has been a lot of roster movement since Keatts was hired on March 17. Freshman guard Dennis Smith, sophomore guard Maverick Rowan and freshman forward Ted Kapita left early for the NBA draft. Freshman forward Omer Yurtseven entered the draft but returned to school earlier this week. The NCAA denied guard Terry Henderson’s sixth-year waiver on Friday, ending his college career.
High school guard Thomas Allen, who was signed by former coach Mark Gottfried, was released from his commitment and signed with Nebraska. Keatts was able to add point guard Lavar Batts, a top 100 high school prospect from Concord.
Keatts has also been busy on the graduate-transfer market. He added guard Allerik Freeman from Baylor and guard Sam Hunt from North Carolina A&T. Both Freeman and Hunt are eligible to play right away but they only have one season of eligibility.
NC State basketball roster for 2017-18 and 2018-19, in YP form pic.twitter.com/LLFbwI2cSH— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) May 27, 2017
That gives Keatts 10 scholarship players on the roster for the 2017-18 season with three open spots. With an eye on the future, Keatts has pursued Utah guard Devon Daniels and Bryce, a pair of undergraduate transfers.
Daniels visited N.C. State earlier this month and has subsequently visited San Diego State. The 6-5, 200-pound guard from Battle Creek, Mich. averaged 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for the Utes. He will have three years of eligibility after sitting out the 2017-18 season.
N.C. State’s roster for the 2018-19 season is thin. Keatts will have to replace the two graduate transfers, fifth-year senior forward Lennard Freeman and senior forward Abdul-Malik Abu. Yurtseven, who nearly left for the NBA this offseason, is unlikely to play a third season of college basketball.
That likely leaves five scholarship returnees and the only forwards would be Shaun Kirk and Darius Hicks, who are both undersized to play the post.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
Comments