NC State adds Utah transfer Devon Daniels

Devon Daniels, a freshman guard from Utah, will continue his college career at N.C. State. Daniels decided to transfer to N.C. State on Saturday in what was a productive day for first-year coach Kevin Keatts.
WOLFPACK NATION!! pic.twitter.com/h8HTm2Cx0U— Devon Daniels (@doubleD_2106) May 27, 2017
Daniels, 6-5, 200-pound guard from Battle Creek, Mich., averaged 9.9 points for the Utes last season. Under NCAA rules, he will have to sit out next season but will have three years of eligibility with the Wolfpack.
Keatts also picked up a transfer from UNCW, sophomore guard C.J. Bryce, on Saturday.
