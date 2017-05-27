Devon Daniels, left, announced on Saturday he’s transferring to NC State.
May 27, 2017 1:15 PM

NC State adds Utah transfer Devon Daniels

By Joe Giglio

Devon Daniels, a freshman guard from Utah, will continue his college career at N.C. State. Daniels decided to transfer to N.C. State on Saturday in what was a productive day for first-year coach Kevin Keatts.

Daniels, 6-5, 200-pound guard from Battle Creek, Mich., averaged 9.9 points for the Utes last season. Under NCAA rules, he will have to sit out next season but will have three years of eligibility with the Wolfpack.

Keatts also picked up a transfer from UNCW, sophomore guard C.J. Bryce, on Saturday.

