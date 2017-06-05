Carlos Rodon, former NC State star, will pitch against Mudcats Tuesday

Carlos Rodon is coming home for his first start since spring training.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon delivers the ball against the Cleveland Indians on May 20, 2015. Rodon, a former star at NC State, will pitch against the Mudcats Tuesday as part of his injury rehab. Jonathan Daniel Getty Images

The former N.C. State star will pitch for the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday night (7 p.m.) against the Carolina Mudcats at Five County Stadium in Zebulon.

Rodon, who led the Wolfpack to the College World Series in 2013 and was the top pick of the Chicago White Sox a year later, has been sidelined with an arm injury since March.

The left-hander, who grew up in Holly Springs, went 9-10 with a 4.04 ERA last season with the White Sox and was 9-6 (3.75 ERA) as a rookie in 2015. He has been on the 60-day disabled list with bursitis in his left biceps.

He hasn’t pitched since he threw four scoreless innings on March 19 in a spring training game.

Rodon started a pair of games for the Dash, the White Sox Single-A affiliate, in 2014 after Chicago made him the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.